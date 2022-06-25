Eighth Grade

Olivia Atkinson

Andrew Betterson*

Reiss Creighton*

Tayegen Deming

William Donovan*

Braxton John

Abigail Oberlin*

Dean Shindledecker

Seventh Grade

Aaron Cheeseman*

Aubrey Clemens

Addalee Fulk

Jacob Ramon

* indicates all A’s

