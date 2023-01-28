Seniors
Levi Barnum
Jessie Currier*
Leah Heeres*
Macaila Goebel
Kaleb Huffman
Abbie Meyer+
Maddyson Miehls*
Kaitlyn Myers*
Jeffrie Pace
Gabrielle Ramon
Jaydin Rethmel
Kaitlyn St. John*
Mateo Villanueva
Emily Weisgerber
Emmalyn Westrick*
Sage Woolace*
Juniors
Adysen Andres*
Hannah Atkinson
Austin Batterson*
Jacob Cadwell*
Oliviah Clingaman*
Michael Donovan
Emmalee Fulk*
Janelle DeGraffenreid+
Laura Leupp*
Miles Lucas
Taylore Rethmel*
Angela Soellner*
Zachary Thomas
Derek Whitlock+
Ella Wyse+
Sophomores
Daniella Cheeseman*
Christopher Damms
Daniel Donovan*
Kayden Guthrie
Cailyn Head
Kennedy Morr
Garret Moser
Frances Musser
Jacob Myers
Jesse Stantz
Freshmen
Olivia Atkinson
Andrew Batterson*
Reiss Creighton*
Tayegen Deming*
William Donovan
Grace Froelich
Braxton John
Raegan Myers
Dean Shindledecker
Abigail Oberlin*
* indicates All A honor roll
+ indicates Four County student
