Seniors
Mallori Blevins
Victoria Bost
Carlina Dotson
Haylee Fulk*
Abigail Meyer*
Marissa Myers*
Alexia Roth+
Bailey Short*
Juniors
Levi Barnum*
Jessie Currier
Olivia Elling+
Leah Heeres*
Kaleb Huffman*
Macaila Goebel
Abbie Meyer+
Maddyson Miehls
Kaitlyn Myers*
Gabrielle Ramon
Kaitlyn St. John*
Emmalyn Westrick*
Sage Woolace
Sophomores
Adysen Andres
Hannah Atkinson
Austin Batterson*
Jacob Cadwell
Brooke Collins
Oliviah Clingaman*
Michael Donovan
Emmalee Fulk
Laura Leupp*
Taylore Rethmel*
Angela Soellner*
Thomas Zachary
Freshmen
Daniella Cheeseman*
Daniel Donovan*
Kayden Guthrie
Garret Moser
Jacob Myers
Abbigaile Opdycke
Jesse Stantz
*indicates all A’s
+ indicates Four County student
