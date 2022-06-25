Seniors

Mallori Blevins

Victoria Bost

Jennifer Deitz

Carlina Dotson

Haylee Fulk*

Abigail Meyer*

Marissa Myers*

Alexia Roth+

Bailey Short*

Juniors

Levi Barnum

Jessie Currier

Leah Heeres

Kaleb Huffman*

Elijah Juillard

Maddyson Miehls

Abbie Meyer+

Kaitlyn Myers*

Gabrielle Ramon

Jaydin Rethmel

Kaitlyn St John*

Emmalyn Westrick*

Sage Woolace*

Sophomores

Adysen Andres*

Hannah Atkinson

Austin Batterson*

Jacob Cadwell

Mattias Cheeseman

Oliviah Clingaman*

Brooke Collins

Michael Donovan

Emmalee Fulk*

Gavin LaBo

Laura Leupp*

Miles Lucas

Taylore Rethmel*

Angela Soellner*

Freshmen

Shawn Buehrer

Daniella Cheeseman*

Daniel Donovan

Kayden Guthrie

Garret Moser

Frances Musser

Jacob Myers

Abbigaile Opdycke

* indicates all A’s

+ Four County student

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments