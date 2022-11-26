Seventh-grade
Carson Andres
Carter Beck
Keegan Bird *
Aiden Clutter
Relic Coburn *
Addison Davis
Kendyl Davis
Hannah Fox *
Alex Galvin *
Kyra Griteman
Emma Haley
Samuel Hastings*
Camden Hogrefe
Kobe Hoylman *
Braylin King *
Alyssa Ledyard
Natalie Moden
Jalyssa Molina
Autumn Rednour
Karen Maldonado *
Isabella Rivas
Sienna Sierra *
Baylee Tietje
Madalyn Wise
Caite Wixom
Elizabeth Wonderly *
Sophie Wyse
Eighth-grade
Arianna Adkins
Sophia Beltz *
Rylee Bevard
Ryan Bishop *
Ben Booth
Brycen Bostelman
Railey Boyers *
Kayden Dominique
Mason Graffice
Gavin Knierim
Caleb Lako *
Sophia Loar
Josh Morris
Casin Nofziger
Paige Powell
Ashalyn Rice
Micah Rossman
Darrah Kate Shaw
Emma Stuckey
Alissa VanDenBerghe
Kendall Vickery
Tyler Wilburn
Isaac Wise
Jacob Wonderly
Kaleb Wyse
Kinsey Yoder
* indicates 4.0 GPA; 3.3 GPA required for honor roll.
