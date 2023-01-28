Freshmen
Creighton Aeschliman *
Christian Aschliman
Olivia Beck
Isabella Chavez
Aiden Crawford
Echo Eash
Genevieve Galvin *
Kyle Galvin
Ava Genter *
Grace Hastings *
Genevieve Heising *
Luke Horning
Macy Hoylman *
Jackson Leppelmeier
Sebastian May
Kathryn Moore
Olivia Moore
Ella Myers *
Caleb Parks
Naomi Richer
Quinn Ripke
Leah Roth
Gavin Sifuentes
Caroline Sterken *
Rebecca Strauss *
Brock Stump
Courtney Wiemken
Pettisville High School
Sophomores
Shiloh Adkins
Kelsey Bennett
Caden Bishop *
Ben Boger
Wyatt Borer
Carlos Bowers
Tara Crossgrove
Leah Delgado
Noelle Fox
Caitlyn Girdham
Landon Graffice
Tobin King
Morgan Linton
Olivia Miller
Grace Remington
Madison Remington
Kendall Sears
Emily VanDenBerghe *
Madelyn Westrick
Juniors
Emily Bartoe
Jada Brinkman
Josiah Burks
Chloe Clutter
Grace Crawford
Delana Damman
Caroline Davis
Jonathan Fenton
Amanda Grimm
Samuel Haley *
Trevor King *
Hollyn Klopfenstein
Grace Ledyard *
Ashlynn Lugbill
Cassidy Miller
Zachary Morris
Trenton Moyer *
Lucy Myers
Ty Nofziger
Jenna Norman *
Ella Richer
Susan Ringler
Joseph Ripke
Allison Salmi
Oliver Shaw
Lauren Shumaker
Sophie Sterken *
Collin Tripp
Mina Wesche
Lily Wiemken
Chase Wilkie
Kaleb Wyse
Karter Zachrich
Seniors
Sean Adkins *
Rosemary Baer *
Jaret Beck
Leah Beck *
Rylee Beltz
Griffin Eash
Madison Eyer
Eleanor Grieser
Jonah Harmon
Elise Hoylman *
Renee Hoylman *
Ella Hudspeath *
Cooper Hull
Cayden Jacoby
Allison King *
Hunter Linton
Madisynn McIntosh
Zach McWatters
Hannah Minchella
Hannon Moore
Brendan Morgan
Samuel Myers *
Lily Nofziger
Elisabeth Rochefort
Kate Roth *
Esti Shaw *
Isabella Strauss *
Anne Stuber
Luke VanDenBerghe
Kelly Wyse *
* denotes 4.0 GPA; 3.3 GPA
