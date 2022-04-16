Seventh-graders

All A’s

Remington Boroff

Max Daeger

Kayleigh Dunham

Jayla Griffith

Camdyn Manz

Kate Manz

Megan Manz

Myrriah Manz

Vivienne Myers

Estie Pease

Lucy Porter

Tori Schlatter

Audrey Stoller

Darcy Taylor

All A’s and B’s

Destiny Aldred

London Ametewee

Trenton Bail

Braylon Barnes

Lillian Bauer

Landon Dasher

Silas Foltz

Reina Kleman

Mariah Klopfenstein

Mackenzie Leatherman

Brody Lindsey

Monico Moreno

Leonel Reyes

Colton Roehrig

Lailah Smith

Makayla Spears

Brooklynn Verfaillie

Eighth-grade

All A’s

Lucy Breier

Jackson Griffith

Hunter Harwell

Brooklyn King

Isabelle Lamb

Trenton Manz

Aleah Matty

Addison Pease

Mara Phlipot

Abigial Punches

Thad Schneider

Jack Schweller

Sheyenne Shepherd

All A’s and B’s

Grady Barton

Makayla Carr

Landen Danberry

Mallory Fisher

Addison Hunt

Colten Hunt

Molly Iler

Damien Iliff

Lillian Lamond

Clayton Manz

Jared Manz

Renee McCabe

Rileigh Sanders

Xander Schwab

Laila Stiltner

Adan Zacarias

