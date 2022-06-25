Seventh Grade
All A’s
Max Daeger
Landon Dasher
Kayleigh Dunham
Jayla Griffith
Mariah Klopfenstein
Camdyn Manz
Megan Manz
Myrriah Manz
Vivienne Myers
Estie Pease
Imari Porter
Lucy Porter
Tori Schlatter
Audrey Stoller
Darcy Taylor
All A’s and B’s
Destiny Aldred
London Ametewee
Braylon Barnes
Lillian Bauer
Remington Boroff
Avery Cooper
Maleigha Evans
Silas Foltz
Quinlyn Gonzales
Reina Kleman
Mackenzie Leatherman
Kate Manz
Monico Moreno
Gannon Parrett
Leonel Reyes
Lailah Smith
Makayla Spears
Eighth Grade
Jackson Griffith
Hunter Harwell
Isabelle Lamb
Trenton Manz
Aleah Matty
Addison Pease
Mara Phlipot
Thad Schneider
Jack Schweller
Sheyenne Shepherd
Adan Zacarias
Lucy Breier
Addison Hunt
Colten Hunt
Brooklyn King
Jackson Laker
Lillian Lamond
Clayton Manz
Jared Manz
Renee McCabe
Abigial Punches
Laila Stiltner
