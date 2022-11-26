Seventh-grade
All A’s
Annabelle Ametewee
Presley Barnes
Nicholas Baughman
Kinzley Collard
Jack Daeger
Parker Egnor
Jarret Griffith
Alivia Kingen
Ava Leatherman
Jason Manz
Graham Miller
Alayna White
All A’s and B’s
Addison Arend
Zachary Barton
Zaine Bidlack
Xandyr Carlisle
Rylee Cox
Trevor Durham
Carly Font
Kyler Foor
Lucas Ford
Tyler Goyings
Addyson Gribble
Emily Hartzell
Ridge Hunt
Delaney Johanns
Marcus Killion
Kaydence Kuckuck
Quinton Laker
Cameron Lambert
Gannon Landers
Maleah Leslie
Tyson Manz
Adrianna Mead
Miracle Omonayin
Civil Pumphrey
Nicholas Schlueter
Delaney Scott
Gabriella Stork
Dylan Weible
Cameron Williams
Eighth-grade
Remington Boroff
Max Daeger
Kayleigh Dunham
Megan Manz
Myrriah Manz
Vivienne Myers
Lucy Porter
Audrey Stoller
Darcy Taylor
Anija Acevedo
London Ametewee
Landon Dasher
Silas Foltz
Braylen Garza
Quinlyn Gonzales
Jayla Griffith
Kyra Jackman
Mariah Klopfenstein
Mackenzie Leatherman
Camdyn Manz
Kate Manz
Olivia McCrory
Estie Pease
Leonel Reyes
Tori Schlatter
Lailah Smith
Brooklynn Verfaillie
