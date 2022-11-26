Seventh-grade
Logan Gambler
Jenna Kipfer
Addyson LaBounty
Brooke Tigner
Jensen Beining
Braxton Schnipke
Cayla Noggle
Lily Shepherd
Caylie Baker
Ashlyn Manz
Peyton Sennebogen
Brinna Collins
Nora Wenninger
Aubrie Stoller
Owen Welch
Lilly Holbrook
Javiero Vielma
Madison Pease
Blake Santo
Brenan Miller
Reece Morehead
Alyvia Thomas
Isabella Lowe
Xylem Kashner
Elynn Clemens
Jaxon Cook
Knox Mills
Brock Knowles
Avery Noffsinger
Tatum Sheets
Kenzie Ogle
Aries Ricker
Connor Burriss
Faith Jacobs
Savannah Sinn
Braylen Ross
Jeremy Vejar
Eighth-grade
Grady Helms
KaMaury Sullivan
Blake Noggle
Amber Stoller
Eli Treece
Cole Manz
Noah Schlatter
Ella Crosby
Stefany LopezCastillo
Alex Doster
Zachary Stoller
Caleb McClure
Grayson Sutton
