Eighth-grade
All A's
Maycie Bates
Nick Bennett
Natalie Cavanaugh
Trey Cortez-Shope
Reid Creager
Amy Flowers
Kylie Gallegos
Kaylee Giesige
Lauren Giesige
Carter Howe
Reed Jackson
Levi Johnson
Maddox Johnson
Raelynn Keck
Caydyn Keith
Claira Kirkendall
Kaidyn Kuesel
Aidan Kulek
August Meyer
Grahm Rosebrook
Tristen Rosebrook
Brooke Scherdt
Sophia Schwab
Taylor Shawber
Kensey Weber
All A's and B's
Willow Ballard
Kolten Barnhisel
Ilina Bitzinger
Jake Bostelman
Kara Combs
Alaina Deuel
Jonathon Facundo-Swanson
Landon Hixson
Analyse Hogrefe
Kiefer Holloway
Jude Hudson
Jayden Jolliff
Nadia Kulek
Olivia Leyja
Grady McKee
Nora Menzie
Lauren Morey
Owen Nye
Brooks Punches
Halia Rivera
Tessa Rivera
Jonah Rocha
Addison Shoemaker
Betsy Solis Perez
Kenzie Wing
Rylie Wing
Seventh-grade
Eva Amador
Rhiana Arps
Darren Bennett
Payton Boyer
Aryah Burkett
Ella Christman
Emma Fry
Becca Hathaway
Landen Marshall
Jackson Meienburg
Evelyn Meyer
Faith Meyer
Irelyn Mullins
Kora Schroeder
Gracyn Schwiebert
Christian Sharpe
Elisiana Wyandt
Evelyn Blandy
Noah Coressel
Kynli Crossland
Lilly Drewes
Juaquin Esquivel
Molly Gerken
Henry Gibson
Ryanna Groth
Alliyah Hogrefe
Carston Hoops
Summer James
Shelby Kinder
Lorelei Kistner
Gavin Moore
Lexi Phillips
Sutten Phillips
Blake Rumbaugh
Adryan Smith
Chayanne Solis Perez
Payton Weasel
