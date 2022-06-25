Eighth Grade
Super honor roll (All A’s)
Alessa Almanza
Mia Amador
Andrew Basinger
Riley Brent
Ada Christman
Carys Crossland
Abigail Deuel
Elliana Dishong
Sophie Guelde
Mason Jardine
Noah Keeran
Akevian Kryder
Gunner McClure
Linnea Meyer
Ashlyn Mullins
Connor Neiderhouse
Mitchell Prigge
Lani Rosebrook
Kenna Rosengarten
Garrett Rowe
Brian Scherdt
Shealin Schmeltz
Noah Schortgen
Calvin Schroeder
Haley Schwiebert
Kelsey Schwiebert
Grant Smith
Gracelynn Weasel
Honor roll (A’s and B’s)
Brandon Barton
Lane Biederstedt
Lana Breece
Lydia Carpenter
Wyatt Chamberlain
Wyatt Erford
Mack Hieber
Trinity Johnson
Isabelle King
Chayse Maas
Koltin Mannin
Lillian Otterson
Claire Piercefield
Carson Prigge
Sophia Rader
Anna Rivera
Grant Schwab
Gavin Schwiebert
Bailee Stark
Garret Tackett
Rileah Ward
Seventh Grade
Maycie Bates
Natalie Cavanaugh
Kara Combs
Trey Cortez-Shope
Reid Creager
Alaina Deuel
Amy Flowers
Kylie Gallegos
Kaylee Giesige
Lauren Giesige
Kiefer Holloway
Carter Howe
Jude Hudson
Reed Jackson
Levi Johnson
Caydyn Keith
Claira Kirkendall
Kaitlyn Kuesel
Nora Menzie
August Meyer
Brooks Punches
Jonah Rocha
Grahm Rosebrook
Tristen Rosebrook
Brooke Scherdt
Sophia Schwab
Taylor Shawber
Addison Shoemaker
Sloan Tietje
Kensey Weber
Willow Ballard
Kolten Bamhisel
Nick Bennett
Ilina Bitzinger
Jake Bostelman
Ashley Hernandez-Torres
Maddox Johnson
Raelynn Keck
Aidan Kulek
Nadia Kulek
Derick Largen
Grady McKee
Kayla Meienburg
Lauren Morey
Jaelynn Morrow
Owen Nye
Halia Rivera
Tessa Rivera
Ryan Schultz
Adison Shope
