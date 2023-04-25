Seniors
Hall of fame (4.0 and above)
Andrew Baden
Ella Badenhop
Aiden Behrman
Zachary Brent
Alyssa Gebers
Gavin Jackson
Katherine Johnson
Addison Kirkland
Madalen Latta
Kenadie Leonard
Malina Mendez
Paige Moehrman
Thomas Pelton
Madison Prigge
Kaden Rosebrook
Drew Rosengarten
Alex Updike
Adyson Whitman
Honor roll (3.20-3.99)
Allie Amos
Mckenzie Bowersox
Emma Brinkman
Rylee Garcia
Olivia Hannon
Devin Hogrefe
Logan Hudson
Breckin Maas
Ava Menzie
Mason Schwiebert
Calvin Stebbins
Gracin Vance
Mollie Young
Juniors
Hall of fame (4.0 and above)
Brock Behrman
Paige Boyer
Landon Johnson
Whitney Johnson
Emily Keeran
Baylor McGraw
Megan Meyer
Nash Meyer
Brenton Rettig
Kennedy Rettig
Brady Scherdt
Kya Seemann
Karsyn Weber
Honor roll (3.2-3.99)
Levi Carpenter
Emily Gillson
Jaxson Guelde
Grace Haas
Lexi Holloway
Elijah Kistner
Houston Miranda
Brenner Myers
MaKenzie Prigge
Addison Schwab
Gavin Schwiebert
Tayah Shoemaker
Tyler Smith
Brennen Yates
Sophomores
Hall of fame (4.0 and above)
Delaney Barnes
Grace Behnfeldt
Karlie Gubernath
Madison Legare
Hannah Millikan
Elizabeth Ogan
Olivia Rettig
Isabell Rumbaugh
Illiana Schwiebert
Addyson Stephens
Honor roll (3.2-3.99)
Evelyn Borders
Mariah Boyer
Lincoln Creager
Faith Feehan
Fiona Freimuth
Haylee Haas
Cooper Hoops
Chloe Howe
Lane Jackson
Hailey Johnson
Julissa Juarez
Bradyn Keith
Austin Lammers
Maya Lirot
Kasey Nelson
Jaden Punches
Arianna Raymundo
Reagan Rettig
DeMario Roberts
Karen Perez
Nicholas Schortgen
Caylee Schwiebert
Hanna Tietje
Madalyn Witte
Seth Woods
Avery Wright
Freshmen
Hall of fame (4.0 and above)
Alessa Almanza
Mia Amador
Lana Breece
Riley Brent
Wyatt Chamberlain
Ada Christman
Carys Crossland
Elliana Dishong
Sophie Guelde
Mack Hieber
Noah Keeran
Isabelle King
Akevian Kryder
Gunner McClure
Linnea Meyer
Ashlyn Mullins
Connor Neiderhouse
Lani Rosebrook
Kenna Rosengarten
Garrett Rowe
Brian Scherdt
Shealin Schmeltz
Calvin Schroeder
Haley Schwiebert
Kelsey Schwiebert
Grant Smith
Bailee Stark
Gracelynn Weasel
Honor roll (3.2-3.99)
Brandon Barton
Lane Biederstedt
Lydia Carpenter
Nathan Case
Kailee Chio
Abigail Deuel
Wyatt Erford
Kolton Hanna
Mason Jardine
Trinity Johnson
Koltin Mannin
Derrick Munding
Claire Piercefield
Carson Prigge
Mitchell Prigge
Sophia Rader
Anna Rivera
Gavin Schwiebert
Layke Schwiebert
Garret Tackett
Brook Tietje
Rileah Ward
Four County
Honor roll (3.00 and above)
Seniors
Rachel Breece
Ty Carrizales
Sarah Crank
Seth Hathaway
Jessie Hawn
Owen Hilgenberg
Rayne Roddy
Mattison Shively
Juniors
lzack Badenhop
Brandon Bennett
William Best
Gracianna Biliti
Ryan Delgado
Brooklyn Fry
Audrey Honeck
Brent Joy
Caeley Largen
Xavier McCance
Emersen Reynolds
Emma Weasel
