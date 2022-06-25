Seniors

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Chloe Baird

Brooke Bostelman

Adam Hammad

Ella Meyer

Juliana Rader

Ethan Rohrs

William Seedorf

Addison Vance

Honor roll (3.2-3.99)

Gage Braden

Kyleigh Breece

Paige Chio

Chase Gillson

Jimena Gomez

Rheya Hogrefe

Kayla Kruse

Chase Kuhlman

Ryan Kurtz

Brayden McDaniels

Jazmine Miranda

Joshua Munding

Tyler Piercefield

Tyler Rader

Olivia Westhoven

Mackenzie Whitman

Juniors

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Andrew Baden

Alyssa Gebers

Gavin Jackson

Katherine Johnson

Addison Kirkland

Malina Mendez

Thomas Pelton

Madison Prigge

Drew Rosengarten

Honor roll (3.2-3.99)

Ella Badenhop

Aiden Behrman

Zachary Brent

Madalen Latta

Breckin Maas

Ava Menzie

Paige Moehrman

Joseph Morris

Kaden Rosebrook

Calvin Stebbins

Alex Updike

Adyson Whitman

Sophomores

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Izack Badenhop

Brock Behrman

Brooklyn Fry

Landon Johnson

Whitney Johnson

Emily Keeran

Caeley Largen

Megan Meyer

Nash Meyer

Brenton Rettig

Brady Scherdt

Kya Seemann

Honor roll (3.2-3.99)

Luke Bostelman

Paige Boyer

Levi Carpenter

Emily Gillson

Gace Haas

Lexi Holloway

Brent Joy

Elijah Kistner

Mariah Legare

Houston Miranda

Kennedy Rettig

Addison Schwab

Gavin Schwiebert

Tayah Shoemaker

Aubrey Sizemore

Lillyana Stewart

Emma Weasel

Karsyn Weber

Brennen Yates

Freshmen

Hall of Fame (4.0+)

Delaney Barnes

Grace Behnfeldt

Evelyn Borders

Mariah Boyer

Lincoln Creager

Faith Feehan

Fiona Freimuth

Karlie Gubernath

Haylee Haas

Cooper Hoops

Hailey Johnson

Bradyn Keith

Austin Lammers

Madison Legare

Maya Lirot

Hannah Millikan

Kasey Nelson

Elizabeth Ogan

Olivia Rettig

Raegan Rettig

Isabell Rumbaugh

Christian Schwab

Caylee Schwiebert

Addyson Stephens

Seth Woods

Honor roll (3.2-3.99)

Elenor Basinger

Jaden Bishop

Brooke Bouillon

Ava Carrizales

Derek Crouch

Dalton Guelde

Mitchell Harmon

Lyla Hogrefe

Chloe Howe

Hunter Hudson

Lane Jackson

Olivia Johnson

Julissa Juarez

Kylee Karamol

Saira Magallanes

Ethan Nivison

Marshall Panning

Jaden Punches

Arianna Raymundo

DeMario Roberts

Nicholas Schortgen

Illiana Schwiebert

Hanna Tietje

Madalyn Witte

Avery Wright

Four County (3.0+)

Seniors

Sarah Breece

Theresa Combs

Sean Hoops

Victor Kingery

Noah Kistner

Dylan Morris

Nicholas Myers

Joshua Tyson

Dylan Wines

Juniors

Xander Braden

Rachel Breece

Sarah Crank

Seth Hathaway

Owen Hilgenberg

Zayna Kuesel

Donald Meyer

Devlin Roddy

Rayne Roddy

Mattison Shively

Deyvi Velazquez-Roblero

Robert Wyss

