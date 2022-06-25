Seniors
Hall of Fame (4.0+)
Chloe Baird
Brooke Bostelman
Adam Hammad
Ella Meyer
Juliana Rader
Ethan Rohrs
William Seedorf
Addison Vance
Honor roll (3.2-3.99)
Gage Braden
Kyleigh Breece
Paige Chio
Chase Gillson
Jimena Gomez
Rheya Hogrefe
Kayla Kruse
Chase Kuhlman
Ryan Kurtz
Brayden McDaniels
Jazmine Miranda
Joshua Munding
Tyler Piercefield
Tyler Rader
Olivia Westhoven
Mackenzie Whitman
Juniors
Andrew Baden
Alyssa Gebers
Gavin Jackson
Katherine Johnson
Addison Kirkland
Malina Mendez
Thomas Pelton
Madison Prigge
Drew Rosengarten
Ella Badenhop
Aiden Behrman
Zachary Brent
Madalen Latta
Breckin Maas
Ava Menzie
Paige Moehrman
Joseph Morris
Kaden Rosebrook
Calvin Stebbins
Alex Updike
Adyson Whitman
Sophomores
Izack Badenhop
Brock Behrman
Brooklyn Fry
Landon Johnson
Whitney Johnson
Emily Keeran
Caeley Largen
Megan Meyer
Nash Meyer
Brenton Rettig
Brady Scherdt
Kya Seemann
Luke Bostelman
Paige Boyer
Levi Carpenter
Emily Gillson
Gace Haas
Lexi Holloway
Brent Joy
Elijah Kistner
Mariah Legare
Houston Miranda
Kennedy Rettig
Addison Schwab
Gavin Schwiebert
Tayah Shoemaker
Aubrey Sizemore
Lillyana Stewart
Emma Weasel
Karsyn Weber
Brennen Yates
Freshmen
Delaney Barnes
Grace Behnfeldt
Evelyn Borders
Mariah Boyer
Lincoln Creager
Faith Feehan
Fiona Freimuth
Karlie Gubernath
Haylee Haas
Cooper Hoops
Hailey Johnson
Bradyn Keith
Austin Lammers
Madison Legare
Maya Lirot
Hannah Millikan
Kasey Nelson
Elizabeth Ogan
Olivia Rettig
Raegan Rettig
Isabell Rumbaugh
Christian Schwab
Caylee Schwiebert
Addyson Stephens
Seth Woods
Elenor Basinger
Jaden Bishop
Brooke Bouillon
Ava Carrizales
Derek Crouch
Dalton Guelde
Mitchell Harmon
Lyla Hogrefe
Chloe Howe
Hunter Hudson
Lane Jackson
Olivia Johnson
Julissa Juarez
Kylee Karamol
Saira Magallanes
Ethan Nivison
Marshall Panning
Jaden Punches
Arianna Raymundo
DeMario Roberts
Nicholas Schortgen
Illiana Schwiebert
Hanna Tietje
Madalyn Witte
Avery Wright
Four County (3.0+)
Sarah Breece
Theresa Combs
Sean Hoops
Victor Kingery
Noah Kistner
Dylan Morris
Nicholas Myers
Joshua Tyson
Dylan Wines
Xander Braden
Rachel Breece
Sarah Crank
Seth Hathaway
Owen Hilgenberg
Zayna Kuesel
Donald Meyer
Devlin Roddy
Rayne Roddy
Mattison Shively
Deyvi Velazquez-Roblero
Robert Wyss
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.