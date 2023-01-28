Eighth grade
4.0
Barton, Zachary
Beilharz, Jordyn
Borton, Taylor
Campos, Carmen
Corona, Ignacio
Crossland, Addilyn
Espinoza, Emma
Gerdeman, Leah
Glanz, Taylor
Groll, Hayden
Hoffman, Robert
Horner, Christian
Lulfs, Zoe
McMurtrie, Isabelle
Miller, Ava
Ochoa, Justen
Ojeda, Christopher
Saneholtz, Ethan
Schnitkey, Renee
Wardinski, Leia
3.5-3.99
Blue, Braylen
Dotson, Estere
Drewes, Ginger
Eis, Caden
Ford, Cohen
Garcia, Natalie *
Hernandez, Serena
Hockenberry, Ava
Hoover, Katelyn
Khamphaeng, Skyler
Massie, Brenna
Miller, Hannah
Moore, Peyton
Nagel, Benjamin
Navarre, Zakary
Schindley, Apollonia
Schunk, Riley
Shepard, Patience
Wachtman, Ashley
Weaver, Logan
3.2-3.49
Adams, Shyloh
Balser, Kloie
Barton, Jacob
Bascom, Natalie
Beard, Owen
Bowen, Carter
Brookes, Seamus
Cortez, Solara
Deblin, Matthew
Donnett, Jaecub
Ehlers, Hunter
Ehlers, Trenton
Emmel, Ashlyn
Fortier, Xavier
Lickly, Delaney
Lydy, Nathan
Maynard, Jahzlyn
McGraw, Daved
Schnitkey, Rhett
Swihart, Maximus
Weber, Jacob
Seventh grade
Bachman, Mason
Baker, Abigail
Bickel, Nolan
Bost, Calista
Bostelman, Meredith
Bowers, Carter
Cobb, Alexis
Eggers, Emaline
Franz, Oliver
Freytag, Alivia
Gerken, Emerson
Huddle, Molly
Imthurn, Aaliyah
Ingle, Brianna
Pedroza, Grady
Pedroza, Liliana
Plummer, Jacob
Rivera, Delylah
Roehl, Shayne
Stearns, Kathryn
Stephey, Abigail
Espinosa, Gael *
Wardinski, Rachael
Williamson, Lucas
Aderman, Bennett
Allen, Azhiana
Borck, Natalie
Boyd, Myles
Csendes Jr., William
Damman, Luke
Ebaugh, Martina
Emmerich , Ava
Fisher, Logan
Gerken, Adrienne
Good, Alivia
Holbrook, Arianna
Leahy, Luke
Marroquin, Gavin
Mathers, Devon
Merrill, Joshua
Metzge, Madilynn
Moden, Reece
Nowak, Alexis
Parker, Damon
Pontious, Emmalin
Pritchard, Taylor
Reimund, Blake
Retcher, Carsen
Ritter, Anna
Robinette, Kayden
Rowe, Gracie
Rupp, Carmen
Schiffer, Danica
Shepard, Piper
Speiser, Collin
Taylor, Hannah
Thompson, Brody
Vandenberghe, Mason
Warner, Brycelee
Adams, Sheadon
Benton, Parker
Cooper, Caleb
Dortzbach, Amirah
Hill, Libby
Hoffman, Leala
Kruse, Jacob
Salaz Jr., Adam
Vansickler, Jessalyn
Vansickler, Jesse
Weber, Jeremy
