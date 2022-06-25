Eighth Grade
4.0 honor roll
Aderman, Issac
Ankney, Charles
Beman, Zoe
Borck, Allyssa
Cohrs, Alexia
Cole, Joshua
Cooper, Ayla
Damman, Adrienne
Dietrich, Raegan
Duryea, Alexa
Eggers, George
Fifer, Stella
Foor, Olivia
Franklin, Kristen
Gallagher, Andrew
Gerken, Alaina
Gerken, Hayden
Gerken, Lukas
Grisier, Emma
Harmon, Kate
Hendrix, Taylor
Henry, Izabelle
Kiessling, Arianna
Lamming, Baylee
Marr, Lillie
McCorkle, Anika
Pedroza, Killian
Proudfit, Wyatt
Reimund, Morgan
Rubinstein, Faith
Shock, Lynesa
Speiser, Cooper
Steward, Abigail
Thompson, Addison
Vandenberghe, Emily
Wagner, Reese
Weaver, Emmaline
Weber, McKenzie
Windisch, Ashton
3.5-3.99 honor roll
Acosta, Miley
Altaffer, Paige
Bingham, Annabelle
Borstelman, Ella
Bowling, Grace
Bullock, Elizabeth
Burill, Peyton
Cereghin, Cole
Corona, George
Davis, Caidence
Diemer, Brady
Eicher, Macy
Firestone, Anabel
Good, Ava
Helberg, Christopher
Helmke, Jayden
Keller, Bryce
Kokensparger, Ryle
Light, Lily
Martinez, Abigail
Maynard, Quinten
Merz, Triston
Meyer, Isaac
Miller, Alexa
Mowel, Collin
Mowery, Jack
Perry, Rylee
Pontious, Wyatt
Rosebrock, Mitchell
Rowland, Raven
Schilt, Audrey
Scott, Isabella
Sepulveda, Giselle
Shepard, Tucker
Shultz, Kathryn
Simon, Madalyn
Spring, Mackenzie
Wagner, Raven
Weilacher, Lexie
3.2-3.49 honor roll
Barton, Troy
Bockelman, Raeghyn
Brown, Tristan
Curtis, Emily
Hartson, Kane
James, Brooklyn
Kessler, Carter
Reed, Makayla
Reyes, Enrique
Rice, Porter
Rodriguez, Omar
Rossi, Julianna
Sausser, Paul
Seventh Grade
Bascom, Natalie
Bullock, Saige
Campos, Carmen
Crossland, Addilyn
Espinoza, Emma
Gerdeman, Leah
Glanz, Taylor
Hernandez, Serena
Hockenberry, Ava
Hoffman, Robert
Leaders, Jacob
Lulfs, Zoe
Maynard, Jahzlyn
Miller, Ava
Miller, Hannah
Schnitkey, Renee
Shepard, Patience
Wardinski, Leia
Adams, Shyloh
Barton, Jacob
Barton, Zachary
Beilharz, Jordyn
Blue, Braylen
Borton, Taylor
Corona, Ignacio
Dotson, Estere
Drewes, Ginger
Eis, Caden
Garcia, Natalie
Groll, Hayden
McMurtrie, Isabelle
Nagel, Benjamin
Ochoa, Justen
Ojeda, Christopher
Saneholtz, Ethan
Weaver, Logan
Weber, Jacob
Abbott, Briggs
Babcock, Hayden
Bowen, Carter
Ehlers, Hunter
Massie, Brenna
McGraw, Daved
Moore, Peyton
Rodriguez Harrizon, Felix
Schunk, Riley
Seagrave, Travis
Wachtman, Ashley
