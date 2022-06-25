Eighth Grade

4.0 honor roll

Aderman, Issac

Ankney, Charles

Beman, Zoe

Borck, Allyssa

Cohrs, Alexia

Cole, Joshua

Cooper, Ayla

Damman, Adrienne

Dietrich, Raegan

Duryea, Alexa

Eggers, George

Fifer, Stella

Foor, Olivia

Franklin, Kristen

Gallagher, Andrew

Gerken, Alaina

Gerken, Hayden

Gerken, Lukas

Grisier, Emma

Harmon, Kate

Hendrix, Taylor

Henry, Izabelle

Kiessling, Arianna

Lamming, Baylee

Marr, Lillie

McCorkle, Anika

Pedroza, Killian

Proudfit, Wyatt

Reimund, Morgan

Rubinstein, Faith

Shock, Lynesa

Speiser, Cooper

Steward, Abigail

Thompson, Addison

Vandenberghe, Emily

Wagner, Reese

Weaver, Emmaline

Weber, McKenzie

Windisch, Ashton

3.5-3.99 honor roll

Acosta, Miley

Altaffer, Paige

Bingham, Annabelle

Borstelman, Ella

Bowling, Grace

Bullock, Elizabeth

Burill, Peyton

Cereghin, Cole

Corona, George

Davis, Caidence

Diemer, Brady

Eicher, Macy

Firestone, Anabel

Good, Ava

Helberg, Christopher

Helmke, Jayden

Keller, Bryce

Kokensparger, Ryle

Light, Lily

Martinez, Abigail

Maynard, Quinten

Merz, Triston

Meyer, Isaac

Miller, Alexa

Mowel, Collin

Mowery, Jack

Perry, Rylee

Pontious, Wyatt

Rosebrock, Mitchell

Rowland, Raven

Schilt, Audrey

Scott, Isabella

Sepulveda, Giselle

Shepard, Tucker

Shultz, Kathryn

Simon, Madalyn

Spring, Mackenzie

Wagner, Raven

Weilacher, Lexie

3.2-3.49 honor roll

Barton, Troy

Bockelman, Raeghyn

Brown, Tristan

Curtis, Emily

Hartson, Kane

James, Brooklyn

Kessler, Carter

Reed, Makayla

Reyes, Enrique

Rice, Porter

Rodriguez, Omar

Rossi, Julianna

Sausser, Paul

Seventh Grade

4.0 honor roll

Bascom, Natalie

Bullock, Saige

Campos, Carmen

Crossland, Addilyn

Espinoza, Emma

Gerdeman, Leah

Glanz, Taylor

Hernandez, Serena

Hockenberry, Ava

Hoffman, Robert

Leaders, Jacob

Lulfs, Zoe

Maynard, Jahzlyn

Miller, Ava

Miller, Hannah

Schnitkey, Renee

Shepard, Patience

Wardinski, Leia

3.5-3.99 honor roll

Adams, Shyloh

Barton, Jacob

Barton, Zachary

Beilharz, Jordyn

Blue, Braylen

Borton, Taylor

Corona, Ignacio

Dotson, Estere

Drewes, Ginger

Eis, Caden

Garcia, Natalie

Groll, Hayden

McMurtrie, Isabelle

Nagel, Benjamin

Ochoa, Justen

Ojeda, Christopher

Saneholtz, Ethan

Weaver, Logan

Weber, Jacob

3.2-3.49 honor roll

Abbott, Briggs

Babcock, Hayden

Bowen, Carter

Ehlers, Hunter

Massie, Brenna

McGraw, Daved

Moore, Peyton

Rodriguez Harrizon, Felix

Schunk, Riley

Seagrave, Travis

Wachtman, Ashley

