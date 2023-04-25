Eighth grade
4.0
Beilharz, Jordyn
Borton, Taylor
Bowen, Carter
Campos, Carmen
Corona, Ignacio
Crossland, Addilyn
Eis, Caden
Espinoza, Emma
Gerdeman, Leah
Glanz, Taylor
Groll, Hayden
Hernandez, Serena
Hockenberry, Ava
Hoffman, Roberts
Lulfs, Zoe
McMurtrie,
Miller, Ava
Miller, Hannah
Ojeda, Christopher
Schnitkey, Renee
Shepard, Patience
Wachtman, Ashley
Wardinski, Leia
Weaver, Logan
Weber, Jacob
3.5-3.99
Abbott, Briggs
Adams, Shyloh
Altman, Jake
Balser, Kloie
Barton, Zachary
Bascom, Natalie
Dotson, Estere
Drewes, Ginger
Ehlers, Hunter
Ehlers, Trenton
Ford, Cohen
Garcia, Natalie *
Hoover, Katelyn
Horner, Christian
Khamphaeng, Skyler
Massie, Brenna
Maynard, Jahzlyn
McGraw, Daved
Moore, Peyton
Nagel, Benjamin
Navarre, Zakary
Ochoa, Justen
Saneholtz, Ethan
Schindley, Apollonia
Swihart, Maximus
Weilacher, Logan
3.2-3.49
Aschliman, Xavier
Babcock, Hayden
Cortez, Solara
Dixon, Caiden
Emmel, Ashlyn
Fortier, Xavier
Garcia, Emeri
Lickly, Delaney
Lydy, Nathan
Schnitkey, Rhett
Schunk, Riley
Seventh grade
Bachman, Mason
Baker, Abigail
Bickel, Nolan
Cobb, Alexis
Eggers, Emaline
Fisher, Logan
Franz, Oliver
Huddle, Molly
Imthurn, Aaliyah
Parker, Damon
Rupp, Carmen
Vera Espinosa, Gael
Wardinski, Rachael
Adams, Sheadon
Aderman, Bennett
Allen, Azhiana
Borck, Natalie
Bost, Calista
Bostelman, Meredith
Bowers, Carter
Csendes Jr., William
Damman, Luke
Freytag, Alivia
Gerken, Adrienne
Gerken, Emerson
Hoffman, Leala
Holbrook, Arianna
Leahy, Luke
Merrill, Joshua
Metzger Danney, Madilynn
Moden, Reece
Nowak, Alexis
Pedroza, Grady
Pedroza, Liliana
Plummer, Jacob
Pontious, Emmalin
Pritchard, Taylor
Reimund, Blake
Ritter, Anna
Rivera, Delylah
Robinette, Kayden
Roehl, Shayne
Schiffer, Danica
Shepard, Piper
Speiser, Collin
Stearns, Kathryn
Stephey, Abigail
Taylor, Hannah
Vandenberghe, Mason
Warner, Brycelee
Williamson, Lucas
Benton, Parker
Cooper, Caleb
Dortzbach, Amirah
Ebaugh Ortega, Martina
Fitch, Nina
Good, Alivia
Ingle, Brianna
Kruse, Jacob
Marroquin, Gavin
Retcher, Carsen
Rowe, Gracie
Salaz Jr., Adam
Sanchez, Heriberto
