Seventh grade
All A’s honor roll
Alissa Cochran
Lauren Erford
Carder Miller
Quincy Moenter
Bridget Niese
Preston Ohman
Alivia Palmer
Clara Verhoff
Hall of Fame honor roll
Teagan Barlage
Andrea Brickner
Taryn David
Kayla Erford
Isabella Gratz
Brody Kuhlman
Bryson Niese
Grady Niese
Julia Recker
Mackenzie Wagner
Honor roll
Blake Liebrecht
Grady Michel
Ava Reichley
Tyson Rieman
Austin Searfoss
Eighth grade
Collin Ellerbrock
Ava Kuhlman
Noah Liebrecht
Chase Niese
Blake Schnipke
Jack Wenzinger
Carly Ellerbrock
Claire Ellerbrock
Elizabeth Ellerbrock
Landon Inkrott
Jackson Keeler
Austin Kuhlman
Maxon Long
William Palte
Anna Schnipke
Mariah Schroeder
Wesley Tobe
Alexis Verhoff
Curia Babcock
Madelyn Barlage
Carson Brickner
Karlee Gilgenbach
Ella Inkrott
Scarlett King
Anna Lammers
Payton Michel
Sierra Miller
Mack Niese
Dominic Pfau
Caleb Reichley
Alexander Ruck
Josie Schnipke
Claire Verhoff
Keira Warnimont
