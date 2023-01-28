Seventh grade
All A Honor roll
Andrea Brickner
Lauren Erford
Alivia Palmer
Hall of Fame Honor roll
Alissa Cochran
Kayla Erford
Isabella Gratz
Brody Kuhlman
Carder Miller
Quincy Moenter
Bridget Niese
Bryson Niese
Preston Ohman
Mackenzie Wagner
Honor roll
Teagan Barlage
Camille Beckner
Taryn David
Blake Liebrecht
Grady Niese
Julia Recker
Ava Reichley
Tyson Rieman
Austin Searfoss
Clara Verhoff
Levi Wagner
Eighth grade
Austin Kuhlman
Ava Kuhlman
Blake Schnipke
Jack Wenzinger
Carly Ellerbrock
Claire Ellerbrock
Collin Ellerbrock
Elizabeth Ellerbrock
Ella Inkrott
Landon Inkrott
Jackson Keeler
Anna Lammers
Noah Liebrecht
Maxon Long
Chase Niese
William Palte
Dominic Pfau
Anna Schnipke
Mariah Schroeder
Alexis Verhoff
Curia Babcock
Carson Brickner
Kristen Dukes
Karlee Gilgenbach
Scarlett King
Sierra Miller
Mack Niese
Alexander Ruck
Josie Schnipke
Wesley Tobe
Tanner Verhoff
Keira Warnimont
