Seventh Grade

All A honor roll

Claire Ellerbrock

Landon Inkrott

Austin Kuhlman

Ava Kuhlman

Chase Niese

Blake Schnipke

Alexis Verhoff

Jack Wenzinger

Hall of Fame honor roll

Carly Ellerbrock

Collin Ellerbrock

Elizabeth Ellerbrock

Karlee Gilgenbach

Ella Inkrott

Anna Lammers

Noah Liebrecht

Maxon Long

William Palte

Dominic Pfau

Alexander Ruck

Anna Schnipke

Mariah Schroeder

Honor roll

Curia Babcock

Madelyn Barlage

Carson Brickner

Derrick DeMuth

Kristen Dukes

Alivia Gilgenbach

Jackson Keeler

Scarlett King

Payton Michel

Mack Niese

Josie Schnipke

Wesley Tobe

Claire Verhoff

Tanner Verhoff

Keira Warnimont

Eighth Grade

All A honor roll

Mya Brown

Mia Diavidson

Elizabeth Erford

Savanna Niese

Isabella Pittman

Avery Ruhe

Dylan Schroeder

Elizabeth Verhoff

Issac Wrasman

Hall of Fame honor roll

Kade Gerschutz

Ethan Niese

Caiden Palte

Kyla Rosengarten

Alivia Searfoss

Gavin Vennekotter

Honor roll

Danica Ehlers

Lukas Klear

Clocinda Kuhlman

Taten Long

Jonathon Pester

Beau Reyna

Kiera Ruhe

Grady Troyer

Octavia Young

