Seventh Grade
All A honor roll
Claire Ellerbrock
Landon Inkrott
Austin Kuhlman
Ava Kuhlman
Chase Niese
Blake Schnipke
Alexis Verhoff
Jack Wenzinger
Hall of Fame honor roll
Carly Ellerbrock
Collin Ellerbrock
Elizabeth Ellerbrock
Karlee Gilgenbach
Ella Inkrott
Anna Lammers
Noah Liebrecht
Maxon Long
William Palte
Dominic Pfau
Alexander Ruck
Anna Schnipke
Mariah Schroeder
Honor roll
Curia Babcock
Madelyn Barlage
Carson Brickner
Derrick DeMuth
Kristen Dukes
Alivia Gilgenbach
Jackson Keeler
Scarlett King
Payton Michel
Mack Niese
Josie Schnipke
Wesley Tobe
Claire Verhoff
Tanner Verhoff
Keira Warnimont
Eighth Grade
Mya Brown
Mia Diavidson
Elizabeth Erford
Savanna Niese
Isabella Pittman
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
Kade Gerschutz
Ethan Niese
Caiden Palte
Kyla Rosengarten
Alivia Searfoss
Gavin Vennekotter
Danica Ehlers
Lukas Klear
Clocinda Kuhlman
Taten Long
Jonathon Pester
Beau Reyna
Kiera Ruhe
Grady Troyer
Octavia Young
