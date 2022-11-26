Freshmen
All A’s
Mya Brown
Mia Davidson
Elizabeth Erford
Savanna Niese
Coletta Otto
Isabella Pittman
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
Hall of Fame
Danica Ehlers
Kade Gerschutz
Lukas Klear
Clocinda Kuhlman
Taten Long
Ethan Niese
Caiden Palte
Kiera Ruhe
Alivia Searfoss
Octavia Young
Honor Roll
Bryce Gerten
Jonathon Pester
Dylon Reynolds
Kyla Rosengarten
Grady Troyer
Gavin Vennekotter
Sophomores
Travis DeMuth
Miriam Ellerbrock
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Braylon Niese
Reagan Schiffer
Ashten Searfoss
Marissa Carr
Addison Ellerbrock
Alyssa Michel
Ava Niese
William Otto
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Rori Butcher
Bailey David
Trent Gibson
Jackson Gilgenbach
Jonathon Nartker
Brayden Niese
Carter Niese
Gavin Niese
Isaac Niese
Taygen Rieman
David Siebeneck
Morgan Verhoff
Makenna Warnimont
Juniors
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Talon Heuerman
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Ava Ruck
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Danielle Siefker
Owen Tobe
Chelsea Wilhelm
Ethan Barlage
Kayleigh Brown
Anthony Cellar
Madalyn Erford
Molly Inkrott
Caroline Johnson
Brent Koenig
Alivia Martin
Taylor Michel
Silas Niese
Rylie Peck
Lane Pester
Aaron Schnipke
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
Blake Brown
Kaleb Gable
Zachary Gerten
Andon Ruhe
Seniors
Samantha DeMuth
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Alvin Homier
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Elizabeth Otto
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Corrie Schroeder
Tori Wenzinger
Taylor Wilhelm
Stephanie Berger
Megan Ellerbrock
Philip Ellerbrock
Tessa Long
Emily Niese
Jaleigh Nuveman
Aidon Lause
Caleb Niese
Liberty Niese
Kendall Okuley
Jasmine Reichley
Ava Rosengarten
Thomas Weis
