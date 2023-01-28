Freshmen
All A Honor roll
Mia Davidson
Elizabeth Erford
Savanna Niese
Coletta Otto
Caiden Palte
Isabella Pittman
Avery Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Hall of Fame Honor roll
Mya Brown
Kade Gerschutz
Ethan Niese
Kiera Ruhe
Grady Troyer
Gavin Vennekotter
Elizabeth Verhoff
Issac Wrasman
Honor roll
Danica Ehlers
Lukas Klear
Clocinda Kuhlman
Jonathon Pester
Beau Reyna
Kyla Rosengarten
Alivia Searfoss
Octavia Young
Sophomores
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Braylon Niese
Carter Niese
Reagan Schiffer
Marissa Carr
Travis DeMuth
Addison Ellerbrock
Miriam Ellerbrock
Alyssa Michel
Ava Niese
William Otto
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Makenna Warnimont
Brendan Barlage
Rori Butcher
Bailey David
Trent Gibson
Jackson Gilgenbach
Jonathon Nartker
Brayden Niese
Isaac Niese
Taygen Rieman
David Siebeneck
Ashlynn Trentman
Morgan Verhoff
Juniors
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Talon Heuerman
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Ava Ruck
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Danielle Siefker
Owen Tobe
Chelsea Wilhelm
Kayleigh Brown
Anthony Cellar
Madalyn Erford
Molly Inkrott
Caroline Johnson
Taylor Michel
Silas Niese
Aaron Schnipke
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
Ethan Barlage
Alivia Martin
Rylie Peck
Lane Pester
Andon Ruhe
Seniors
Connor Hermiller
Alvin Homier
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Corrie Schroeder
Taylor Wilhelm
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Tessa Long
Caleb Niese
Emiy Niese
Elizabeth Otto
Jasmine Reichley
Ava Rosengarten
Thomas Weis
Stephanie Berger
Philip Ellerbrock
Liberty Niese
Jayleigh Nuveman
Tori Wenzinger
