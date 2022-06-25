Freshmen
All A honor roll
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Hall of Fame honor roll
Shaylyn Cellar
Travis DeMuth
Miriam Ellerbrock
Braylon Niese
William Otto
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Isabelle Rieman
Reagan Schiffer
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Makenna Warnimont
Honor roll
Rori Butcher
Marissa Carr
Bailey David
Addison Ellerbrock
Trent Gibson
Jackson Gilgenbach
Alyssa Michel
Jonathon Nartker
Ava Niese
Carter Niese
Gavin Niese
Isaac Niese
Rylan Niese
Brandon Reynolds
Taygen Rieman
Terek Schroeder
Morgan Verhoff
Kinsley Wueller
Sophomores
Chelsea Erford
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Owen Tobe
Kayleigh Brown
Ethan Ellerbrock
Madalyn Erford
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Carson Lehman
Taylor Michel
Silas Niese
Rylie Peck
Ava Ruck
Aaron Schnipke
Jordan Schnipke
Danielle Siefker
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
Chelsea Wilhelm
Ethan Barlage
Brent Koenig
Alivia Martin
Jared Niese
Lane Pester
Andon Ruhe
Juniors
Philip Ellerbrock
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Emily Niese
Elizabeth Otto
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Corrie Schroeder
Taylor Wilhelm
Tessa Deitering
Kiana Gable
Alvin Homier
Tessa Long
Jaleigh Nuveman
Ava Rosengarten
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Stephanie Berger
Samantha DeMuth
Megan Ellerbrock
Caleb Niese
Kendall Okuley
Jasmine Reichley
Seniors
Raegan Cox
Joseph Deitering
Nicole Ellerbrock
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Evan Niese,,Tessa Oedy
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Marie Schroeder
Ryan Schroeder
Tava Schroeder
Morgan Dunbar
Payton Ford
Abigail Lammers
Dillon Peck
Austin Ruhe
Aaron Siebeneck
Karley Stant
Brianna Trentman
Brian Wank
Alexis Banks
Samuel Ellerbrock
Jaden Nuveman
Joseph Schnipke
Abigail Teders
Caleb Warnimont
Austin Wilehlm
