Freshmen

All A honor roll

Anna Keeler

Anna Niese

Hall of Fame honor roll

Shaylyn Cellar

Travis DeMuth

Miriam Ellerbrock

Braylon Niese

William Otto

Andrea Pfau

Ella Recker

Isabelle Rieman

Reagan Schiffer

Ashten Searfoss

Kallee Stant

Hailey Warnimont

Makenna Warnimont

Honor roll

Rori Butcher

Marissa Carr

Bailey David

Addison Ellerbrock

Trent Gibson

Jackson Gilgenbach

Alyssa Michel

Jonathon Nartker

Ava Niese

Carter Niese

Gavin Niese

Isaac Niese

Rylan Niese

Brandon Reynolds

Taygen Rieman

Terek Schroeder

Morgan Verhoff

Kinsley Wueller

Sophomores

All A honor roll

Chelsea Erford

Karyssa Long

Kamryn Miller

Josephine Otto

Isabel Reyna

Evan Schroeder

Samantha Siebeneck

Owen Tobe

Hall of Fame honor roll

Kayleigh Brown

Ethan Ellerbrock

Madalyn Erford

Talon Heuerman

Molly Inkrott

Carson Lehman

Taylor Michel

Silas Niese

Rylie Peck

Ava Ruck

Aaron Schnipke

Jordan Schnipke

Danielle Siefker

Madison Verhoff

Jonathan Wank

Chelsea Wilhelm

Honor roll

Ethan Barlage

Brent Koenig

Alivia Martin

Jared Niese

Lane Pester

Andon Ruhe

Juniors

All A honor roll

Philip Ellerbrock

Carley Hermiller

Connor Hermiller

Nicolette Inkrott

Hallie Kamphaus

Emily Niese

Elizabeth Otto

Grant Palte

Grace Pfau

Corrie Schroeder

Taylor Wilhelm

Hall of Fame honor roll

Tessa Deitering

Kiana Gable

Alvin Homier

Tessa Long

Jaleigh Nuveman

Ava Rosengarten

Thomas Weis

Tori Wenzinger

Honor roll

Stephanie Berger

Samantha DeMuth

Megan Ellerbrock

Caleb Niese

Kendall Okuley

Jasmine Reichley

Seniors

All A honor roll

Raegan Cox

Joseph Deitering

Nicole Ellerbrock

Alexis Heuerman

Gavin Inkrott

Abigail Long

Alyson Michel

Evan Niese,,Tessa Oedy

Zachary Rieman

Kristina Riepenhoff

Marie Schroeder

Ryan Schroeder

Tava Schroeder

Hall of Fame honor roll

Morgan Dunbar

Payton Ford

Abigail Lammers

Dillon Peck

Austin Ruhe

Aaron Siebeneck

Karley Stant

Brianna Trentman

Brian Wank

Honor roll

Alexis Banks

Samuel Ellerbrock

Jaden Nuveman

Joseph Schnipke

Abigail Teders

Caleb Warnimont

Austin Wilehlm

