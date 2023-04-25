Freshmen
All A honor roll
Mia Davidson
Elizabeth Erford
Savanna Niese
Caiden Palte
Avery Ruhe
Gavin Vennekotter
Elizabeth Verhoff
Hall of Fame honor roll
Mya Brown
Danica Ehlers
Kade Gerschutz
Clocinda Kuhlman
Ethan Niese
Isabella Pittman
Kiera Ruhe
Dylan Schroeder
Issac Wrasman
Octavia Young
Honor roll
Heidi Cochran
Bryce Gerten
Lukas Klear
Taten Long
Coletta Otto
Jonathon Pester
Beau Reyna
Kyla Rosengarten
Henry Rump
Alivia Searfoss
Grady Troyer
Nathan VonderEmbse
Sophomores
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Braylon Niese
William Otto
Reagan Schiffer
Bailey David
Travis DeMuth
Miriam Ellerbrock
Ava Niese
Carter Niese
Isaac Niese
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker
Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Brendan Barlage
Rori Butcher
Marissa Carr
Addison Ellerbrock
Trent Gibson
Jackson Gilgenbach
Alyssa Michel
Jonathon Nartker
Brayden Niese
Taygen Rieman
Ashlynn Trentman
Morgan Verhoff
Makenna Warnimont
Juniors
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Talon Heuerman
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Taylor Michel
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Ava Ruck
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Danielle Siefker
Owen Tobe
Chelsea Wilhelm
Ethan Barlage
Kayleigh Brown
Madalyn Erford
Molly Inkrott
Alivia Martin
Silas Niese
Lane Pester
Aaron Schnipke
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
Anthony Cellar
Caroline Johnson
Brent Koenig
Rylie Peck
Andon Ruhe
Seniors
Samantha DeMuth
Kiana Gable
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Alvin Homier
Hallie Kamphaus
Emily Niese
Elizabeth Otto
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Ava Rosengarten
Corrie Schroeder
Taylor Wilhelm
Megan Ellerbrock
Philip Ellerbrock
Nicolette Inkrott
Tessa Long
Caleb Niese
Jaleigh Nuveman
Jasmine Reichley
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Stephanie Berger
Liberty Niese
Kendall Okuley
