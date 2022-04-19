Freshmen
All A’s
Anna Keeler
Anna Niese
Reagan Schiffer
Hall of Fame
Rori Butcher
Bailey David
Travis DeMuth
Addison Ellerbrock
Miriam Ellerbrock
Jackson Gilgenbach
Alyssa Michel
Braylon Niese
Isaac Niese
William Otto
Andrea Pfau
Ella Recker Brandon Reynolds
Isabelle Rieman
Ashten Searfoss
Kallee Stant
Hailey Warnimont
Makenna Warnimont
Honor roll
Brendan Barlage
Marissa Carr
Shaylyn Cellar
Trent Gibson
Jonathon Nartker
Ava Niese
Carter Niese
Rylan Niese
Taygen Rieman
Terek Schroeder
Morgan Verhoff
Sophomores
All A’s
Ethan Ellerbrock
Chelsea Erford
Carson Lehman
Karyssa Long
Kamryn Miller
Josephine Otto
Isabel Reyna
Jordan Schnipke
Evan Schroeder
Samantha Siebeneck
Owen Tobe
Chelsea Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Madalyn Erford
Talon Heuerman
Molly Inkrott
Silas Niese
Rylie Peck
Ava Ruck
Danielle Siefker
Madison Verhoff
Jonathan Wank
Honor roll
Ethan Barlage
Kayleigh Brown
Kaleb Gable
Caroline Johnson
Brent Koenig
Alivia Martin
Taylor Michel
Jared Niese
Lane Pester
Sophia Reichley
Aaron Schnipke
Juniors
All A’s
Tessa Deitering
Philip Ellerbrock
Carley Hermiller
Connor Hermiller
Alvin Homier
Nicolette Inkrott
Hallie Kamphaus
Elizabeth Otto
Grant Palte
Grace Pfau
Corrie Schroeder
Taylor Wilhelm
Hall of Fame
Samantha DeMuth
Kiana Gable
Tessa Long
Emily Niese
Jaleigh Nuveman
Jasmine Reichley
Ava Rosengarten
Thomas Weis
Tori Wenzinger
Honor roll
Stephanie Berger
Megan Ellerbrock
Caleb Niese
Kendall Okuley
Seniors
All A’s
Raegan Cox
Joseph Deitering
Nicole Ellerbrock
Payton Ford
Alexis Heuerman
Gavin Inkrott
Abigail Long
Alyson Michel
Tessa Oedy
Dillon Peck
Zachary Rieman
Kristina Riepenhoff
Marie Schroeder
Ryan Schroeder
Karley Stant
Hall of Fame
Samuel Ellerbrock
Abigail Lammers
Evan Niese
Jaden Nuveman
Austin Ruhe
Joseph Schnipke
Tava Schroeder
Aaron Siebeneck
Abigail Teders
Brianna Trentman
Brian Wank
Caleb Warnimont
Austin Wilhelm
Honor roll
Alexis Banks
Cole Brown
Morgan Dunbar
Bryer Palmer
