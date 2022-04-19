Freshmen

All A’s

Anna Keeler

Anna Niese

Reagan Schiffer

Hall of Fame

Rori Butcher

Bailey David

Travis DeMuth

Addison Ellerbrock

Miriam Ellerbrock

Jackson Gilgenbach

Alyssa Michel

Braylon Niese

Isaac Niese

William Otto

Andrea Pfau

Ella Recker Brandon Reynolds

Isabelle Rieman

Ashten Searfoss

Kallee Stant

Hailey Warnimont

Makenna Warnimont

Honor roll

Brendan Barlage

Marissa Carr

Shaylyn Cellar

Trent Gibson

Jonathon Nartker

Ava Niese

Carter Niese

Rylan Niese

Taygen Rieman

Terek Schroeder

Morgan Verhoff

Sophomores

All A’s

Ethan Ellerbrock

Chelsea Erford

Carson Lehman

Karyssa Long

Kamryn Miller

Josephine Otto

Isabel Reyna

Jordan Schnipke

Evan Schroeder

Samantha Siebeneck

Owen Tobe

Chelsea Wilhelm

Hall of Fame

Madalyn Erford

Talon Heuerman

Molly Inkrott

Silas Niese

Rylie Peck

Ava Ruck

Danielle Siefker

Madison Verhoff

Jonathan Wank

Honor roll

Ethan Barlage

Kayleigh Brown

Kaleb Gable

Caroline Johnson

Brent Koenig

Alivia Martin

Taylor Michel

Jared Niese

Lane Pester

Sophia Reichley

Aaron Schnipke

Juniors

All A’s

Tessa Deitering

Philip Ellerbrock

Carley Hermiller

Connor Hermiller

Alvin Homier

Nicolette Inkrott

Hallie Kamphaus

Elizabeth Otto

Grant Palte

Grace Pfau

Corrie Schroeder

Taylor Wilhelm

Hall of Fame

Samantha DeMuth

Kiana Gable

Tessa Long

Emily Niese

Jaleigh Nuveman

Jasmine Reichley

Ava Rosengarten

Thomas Weis

Tori Wenzinger

Honor roll

Stephanie Berger

Megan Ellerbrock

Caleb Niese

Kendall Okuley

Seniors

All A’s

Raegan Cox

Joseph Deitering

Nicole Ellerbrock

Payton Ford

Alexis Heuerman

Gavin Inkrott

Abigail Long

Alyson Michel

Tessa Oedy

Dillon Peck

Zachary Rieman

Kristina Riepenhoff

Marie Schroeder

Ryan Schroeder

Karley Stant

Hall of Fame

Samuel Ellerbrock

Abigail Lammers

Evan Niese

Jaden Nuveman

Austin Ruhe

Joseph Schnipke

Tava Schroeder

Aaron Siebeneck

Abigail Teders

Brianna Trentman

Brian Wank

Caleb Warnimont

Austin Wilhelm

Honor roll

Alexis Banks

Cole Brown

Morgan Dunbar

Bryer Palmer

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments