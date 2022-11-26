Eighth-grade
Principal’s List
Bailey, James
Bauman, Cole
Lawniczak, Jaxton
Strayer, Colbie
Honor roll
Atkinson, Hope
Barrett, Baxter
Bergstedt, Kassidee
Case, Lillian
Cordes, Nolan
Damman, Xander
Dilbone, Loella
Espinoza, Lyndie
Foster Jr., Adam
Gebers, Owen
Genson, Isabelle
Gray, Ethan
Hannum, Olivia
Hill, Caden
Hill, Jayda
Howard, Lilly
Huber, Natalie
Kern, Kalan
Kruse, Garrison
Lee, Justin
Long, Lexus
Maynhart, Avery
Miller, Addie
Miller, Jacob
Mohler, Chloe
Naveau, Addison
Naveau, Peyton
Pieracini, Tate
Requena, Jose
Roth, Audriana
Sattler, Madelyn
Soto, Karleigh
Tallent, Mason
Terry, Emma
Westhoven, Kaylie
White, Paige
Wymer, Kellen
Seventh-grade
Badenhop, Isaiah
Bailey, Jonah
Cover, Orian
Fitzenreiter, Henry
Johnson, Boston
Ordway, Abby
Scarberry, Lydia
Alamia Jr., Anthony
Aschemeier, Raleigh
Barner, Nacole
Bockelman, Sawyer
Booth, Carter
Box, Annabelle
Brown, Arianah
Buehrer, Judge
Campos, Christian
Capretta, Bridget
Crockett, Sophia
Crow, Bailey
Crow, Braydon
Dotson, Hayden
Elders, Emma
Estelle, Lucas
Flory, Easton
Grooms, Ashlynn
Grubaugh, Connor
Hammontree, Laney
Hannum, EmmaLynn
Herschberger, Tristyn
Hill, Paige
Hill, Trinity
Hollenbaugh, Kinzly
Howard, Dillon
Howe, Levi
Huber, Noah
Jaqua, Brody
Johnson, Alli
Johnson, Reina
Keller, Mackenzie
Keller, Samuel
Kline, Jaydyn
Knapp, Carly
Krueger, William
Lee, Melissa
McGreevy, Abigail
Meyer, Alyvia
Miller, Morrigan
Miller, Ryley
Mock, Brandon
Mohler, Brooklyn
Murdock, Tatum
Myers, Andrew
Neumeier, Shilynn
O’Brien, Kaylee
Oberhauser, Teagan
Pieracini, Mitchell
Readshaw, Cason
Shepsko, Celia
Silveus, Andrew
Spangler, Cole
Szabo, Evelyn
Willis, Haydn
