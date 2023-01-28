Seventh grade
4.00
Ian Ashbaugh
Carter Fritz
Mia Kelly
Brody McMillen
3.50-3.99
Kathryn Brown
Dakota Doda
Mariyah Garcia
Delaney Meyer
Alexandra Miller
Lillian Peck
Zander Pennington
Ashton Valdez
3.00-3.49
Rick Davis
Anjelah Delgado
Natalie Digby
Zander Distel
Amya Elston
Corbin Engel
Aydon Franz
Mateo Gomez
Jackson Guelde
Lydia Hoellrich
Karlen Jones
Ella Knapp
Izayah Martinez
Eighth grade
Anna Bower
Jaxson Faber
Lilah Gray
Grady Hoffer
Addilyn Huber
Sylee Leaders
Payten Stribling
Corinne Vance
Sarah Bok
Nancy Brown
Amya Cavazos
Lyndee Palte
Avery Vance
Gage Walters
Adrian Bailey
Zack Boecker
Jessika Delgado
Makaylah Giesige
Mateo Herndon
Bryan Lammers
Izak Payne
Aiden Riley
Alexander Rupright
Elias Salaz III
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.