Seventh-grade
4.0
Anna Bower
Lilah Gray
Grady Hoffer
Addilyn Huber
Sylee Leaders
Payten Stribling
3.50-3.99
Zack Boecker
Sarah Bok
Nancy Brown
Amya Cavazos
Jaxson Faber
Makaylah Giesige
Alexander Rupright
Kaylee Thacker
Avery Vance
Corinne Vance
Gage Walters
3.00-3.49
Jessika Delgado
Kyler Gehring
Lyndee Palte
Aiden Riley
Elias Salaz III
Fox Taylor
Dawson Tijerina
Matthew Verhoff
Eighth-grade
4.0
Hannah Fritz
Graysen Jones
Braylon Leaders
Luke Parsons
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Aiden Izor
Wyatt Meyer
Elizabeth Orozco
Maddox Pennington
Aiden Wagner
3.00-3.49
Penelope Aguilar
Jilian Eis
Holden Hartman
Austin Medina
Owen Resendez
Tatum Stollings
Alexis Wallace
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.