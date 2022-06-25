Seventh Grade

4.0

Sarah Bok

Anna Bower

Lilah Gray

Grady Hoffer

Addilyn Huber

Sylee Leaders

Payten Stribling

Gage Walters

3.5-3.99

Nancy Brown

Amya Cavazos

Alexander Rupright

Elias Salaz III

Kaylee Thacker

Dawson Tijerina

Avery Vance

Corinne Vance

3.0-3.49

Zack Boecker

Jaxson Faber

Makaylah Giesige

Mateo Herndon

Zavier Nagel

Lyndee Palte

Izak Payne

Aiden Riley

Ellieana Wilhelm

Eighth Grade

4.0

Aiden Izor

Graysen Jones

Braylon Leaders

Elizabeth Orozco

Luke Parsons

Maddox Pennington

Ryli Rohrs

Carter Schwiebert

3.5-3.99

Hannah Fritz

Kaiden Giesige

Jaxson Gray

Austin Medina

Wyatt Meyer

Aiden Wagner

3.00-3.49

Chance Ashbaugh

Adon Corser

Jilian Eis

Owen Resendez

Tatum Stollings

Alexis Wallace

