Freshmen
4.00
Hannah Fritz
Graysen Jones
Elizabeth Orozco
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Braylon Leaders
Wyatt Meyer
Luke Parsons
Maddox Pennington
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
3.00-3.49
Jillian Eis
Maddisyn Frederick
Austin Medina
Owen Resendez
Alexis Wallace
Sophomores
Isabelle Blaker
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
Luke Jordan
Kayne Walters
Ruth Bok
Jordyn Hoellrich
Liobarda Ibarra
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Markee Wilhelm
Alexavier Alvarez
Jerett Engle
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Tyja Jones
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Israel Resendez
Seth Schortgen
Gavin Westrick
Juniors
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Abigail Brown
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Jacob Schwartzengraber
Hannah Swary
Evan Dopp
Kylee Harris
Cade Mansfield
Xavier McCord
Logan Miller
Adam Nienberg
Ezekiel Belmares
Dylan Boecker
Grayc Hagerman
Kaelie Hagerman
Lillian Kirkland
Shannon Schulte
Jacob Thome
Anthony Wallace
Jonah Wenzinger
Seniors
Arielle Bernal
Olivia Blaker
Madison Clark
Haley Decker
Haylee Hartman
Julissa Solano
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
Micah Bok
Jolynn Eis
Ethan Fritz
Connor Haase
Raegan Hoellrich
Owen Leaders
Kylee Pontious
Gabriel Salaz
Lexa Schuller
Brady Schwiebert
Jordyn Altman
Tyler Fuller
Kianna Garza
Abrahm Kelly
Avery Kurtz
Cameron Maples
Hayden Stephey
Ashton Thome
Nikole Vold
