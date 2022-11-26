Freshmen
4.00
Graysen Jones
Braylon Leaders
Elizabeth Orozco
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Hannah Fritz
Kaiden Giesige
Jaxson Gray
Luke Parsons
Maddox Pennington
Owen Resendez
3.00-3.49
Adon Corser
Justice Healy
Austin Medina
Wyatt Meyer
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
Alexis Wallace
Sophomores
Isabelle Blaker
Ruth Bok
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
Jordyn Hoellrich
Luke Jordan
Kayne Walters
Alexavier Alvarez
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Liobarda Ibarra
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Markee Wilhelm
Jerett Engle
Elleigh Franz
Tyja Jones
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Israel Resendez
Seth Schortgen
Olivia Sifuentes
Gavin Westrick
Parker Witte
Juniors
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Abigail Brown
Adam Nienberg
Mason Parsons
Jacob Schwartzengraber
Hannah Swary
Allyssa Wagner
Anthony Wallace
Elijah Babel
Evan Dopp
Madison Downing
Kylee Harris
Lillian Kirkland
Cade Mansfield
Xavier McCord
Logan Miller
Aubrey Pennington
Shannon Schulte
Ezekiel Belmares
Dylan Boecker
Grayc Hagerman
Kaelie Hagerman
Kaytlin Kirkland
Alecia Phillips
Tennley Stollings
Jonah Wenzinger
Brayden Wright
Seniors
Olivia Blaker
Madison Clark
Haley Decker
Connor Haase
Haylee Hartman
Kaysha Ratliff
Julissa Solano
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
Arielle Bernal
Micah Bok
Jolynn Eis
Trenton Engle
Ethan Fritz
Tyler Fuller
Kianna Garza
Raegan Hoellrich
Abrahm Kelly
Owen Leaders
Cameron Maples
Jayde Mullett
Kylee Pontious
Gabriel Salaz
Lexa Schuller
Brady Schwiebert
Hayden Stephey
Nikole Vold
Paisley Wilhelm
Avery Kurtz
Marta Masso
Ashton Thome
