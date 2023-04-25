Freshmen
4.0
Hannah Fritz
Jaxson Gray
Graysen Jones
Elizabeth Orozco
Luke Parsons
Ryli Rohrs
Carter Schwiebert
3.50-3.99
Kaiden Giesige
Braylon Leaders
Austin Medina
Wyatt Meyer
Maddox Pennington
Tatum Stollings
Aiden Wagner
3.00-3.49
Jillian Eis
Maddisyn Frederick
Owen Resendez
Alexis Wallace
Sophomores
Isabelle Blaker
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
Luke Jordan
Kayne Walters
Ruth Bok
Landyn Engle
Sophia Herndon
Jordyn Hoellrich
Liobarda Cristol Ibarra
Mya Tijerina
Markee Wilhelm
Alexavier Alvarez
Jerett Engle
Elleigh Franz
Tyja Jones
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Israel Resendez
Ethan Showalter
Olivia Sifuentes
Hunter Soto
Gavin Westrick
Madison Young
Juniors
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Abigail Brown
Kylee Harris
Mason Parsons
Jacob Schwartzengraber
Hannah Swary
Elijah Babel
Evan Dopp
Kaytlin Kirkland
Cade Mansfield
Logan Miller
Adam Nienberg
Aubrey Pennington
Shannon Schulte
Ezekiel Belmares
Madison Downing
Grayc Hagerman
Kaelie Hagerman
Lillian Kirkland
Xavier McCord
Jacob Thome
Allyssa Wagner
Anthony Wallace
Jonah Wenzinger
Brayden Wright
Seniors
Arielle Bernal
Olivia Blaker
Madison Clark
Haylee Hartman
Avery Kurtz
Kaysha Ratliff
Lexa Schuller
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
Jordyn Altman
Haley Decker
Jolynn Eis
Trenton Engle
Ethan Fritz
Tyler Fuller
Kianna Garza
Connor Haase
Raegan Hoellrich
Owen Leaders
Jayde Mullett
Kylee Pontious
Brady Schwiebert
Julissa Solano
Micah Bok
Abrahm Kelly
Cameron Maples
Gabriel Salaz
Hayden Stephey
Ashton Thome
