Freshmen
4.00
Isabelle Blaker
McKenzie Boyd
Hannah East
Kayne Walters
3.50-3.99
Alexavier Alvarez
Ruth Bok
Landyn Engle
Jordyn Hoellrich
Liobarda Ibarra
Luke Jordan
Israel Resendez
Ethan Showalter
Mya Tijerina
Markee Wilhelm
3.00-3.49
Elleigh Franz
Harmony Marshall
Nathan Miller
Seth Schortgen
Olivia Sifuentes
Damon Strohpaul
Gavin Westrick
Parker Witte
Madison Young
Sophomores
Kaylynn Ashbaugh
Miriam Bower
Mason Parsons
Aubrey Pennington
Hannah Swary
Abigail Brown
Kaelie Hagerman
Kylee Harris
Cade Mansfield
Logan Miller
Jonah Wenzinger
Elijah Babel
Ezekiel Belmares
Dylan Boecker
Honesty Davis
Evan Dopp
Madison Downing
Grayc Hagerman
Lilian Kirkland
Shannon Schulte
Jacob Schwartzengraber
Tennley Stollings
Allyssa Wagner
Juniors
Olivia Blaker
Haley Decker
Kaysha Ratliff
Jackson Westrick
Elisabeth Willett
Arielle Bernal
Madison Clark
Jolynn Eis
Trenton Engle
Ethan Fritz
Tyler Fuller
Kianna Garza
Haylee Hartman
Raegan Hoellrich
Owen Leaders
Cameron Maples
Jayde Mullett
Julissa Solano
Jordyn Altman
Micah Bok
Connor Haase
Avery Kurtz
Kylee Pontious
Gabriel Salaz
Lexa Schuller
Paisley Wilhelm
Seniors
Richard Bower
Sylas Cash
Addison Casillas
Kathleen Hernandez
Jason Jordan
Faith Kuhlman
Ethan Parsons
Aniles Schuller
Levi Zachrich
Emma Ashbaugh
Glenn Davis
Justine Eis
Briannea Grime
Douglas Nienberg
Collin Schulte
Dalton Thome
Celia Alonso Rueda
Brodi Burgel
Annissah Franz
Carissa Meyer
Therese Taylor
