Freshmen

4.00

Isabelle Blaker

McKenzie Boyd

Hannah East

Kayne Walters

3.50-3.99

Alexavier Alvarez

Ruth Bok

Landyn Engle

Jordyn Hoellrich

Liobarda Ibarra

Luke Jordan

Israel Resendez

Ethan Showalter

Mya Tijerina

Markee Wilhelm

3.00-3.49

Elleigh Franz

Harmony Marshall

Nathan Miller

Seth Schortgen

Olivia Sifuentes

Damon Strohpaul

Gavin Westrick

Parker Witte

Madison Young

Sophomores

4.00

Kaylynn Ashbaugh

Miriam Bower

Mason Parsons

Aubrey Pennington

Hannah Swary

3.50-3.99

Abigail Brown

Kaelie Hagerman

Kylee Harris

Cade Mansfield

Logan Miller

Jonah Wenzinger

3.00-3.49

Elijah Babel

Ezekiel Belmares

Dylan Boecker

Honesty Davis

Evan Dopp

Madison Downing

Grayc Hagerman

Lilian Kirkland

Shannon Schulte

Jacob Schwartzengraber

Tennley Stollings

Allyssa Wagner

Juniors

4.00

Olivia Blaker

Haley Decker

Kaysha Ratliff

Jackson Westrick

Elisabeth Willett

3.50-3.99

Arielle Bernal

Madison Clark

Jolynn Eis

Trenton Engle

Ethan Fritz

Tyler Fuller

Kianna Garza

Haylee Hartman

Raegan Hoellrich

Owen Leaders

Cameron Maples

Jayde Mullett

Julissa Solano

3.00-3.49

Jordyn Altman

Micah Bok

Connor Haase

Avery Kurtz

Kylee Pontious

Gabriel Salaz

Lexa Schuller

Paisley Wilhelm

Seniors

4.00

Richard Bower

Sylas Cash

Addison Casillas

Kathleen Hernandez

Jason Jordan

Faith Kuhlman

Ethan Parsons

Aniles Schuller

Levi Zachrich

3.50-3.99

Emma Ashbaugh

Glenn Davis

Justine Eis

Briannea Grime

Douglas Nienberg

Collin Schulte

Dalton Thome

3.00-3.49

Celia Alonso Rueda

Brodi Burgel

Annissah Franz

Carissa Meyer

Therese Taylor

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments