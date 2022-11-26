Seventh-grade
Adams, Easton
Baldwin, Jocelyn
Barnes, Keegan
Bell, Benjamin
Beverly, Jayden
Campbell, Jacoby
Elston, Brandon
Elwood, Kailin
Freese, Sophie
Gallup, Jayson
Graber, Raquel
Green, Katherine
Gross, Trayton
Grupp, Xander
Hancock, Elijah
Hanson, Abigayle
Hedge, Kasey
Howey, Parker
Keesbury, Jett
Laker, Jonah
Laker, Zachary
Lawrence, Jacob
McAlexander, Brya *
Miller, Hunter
Miller, Levi
Molina, Verenice
Moore, Riley
Olmeda, Adriana Isabel
Rittenhouse, Zephraim*
Ross, Brylee
Rost, Kaleb
Schimmoller, Gabriel
Silvers, Amaru
Smith, Dana
Smith, Makailah
Stevenson, Alora
Teegarden, Sterling
VanScoder, Sophie
Wells, Tori
Wonderly, Curtis
Yeaser, Cole
Yoder, Paxton
Eighth-grade
Ballard, Elisabeth
Bissell, Audree
Bowers, John
Bowman, Kayla
Campbell, Noah
Cremar, Jennifer
Doctor, Liberty
Franklin, Alexander*
Hedge, Madalyn*
Inkrott, Mika
Karacson, Charles
Leavell, Addelynn
Luevano-Araiza, Charlie
Martin, Charles
Meade, Grace
Myers, Connor
Pascute, Lilah
Rogers, Angel
Salinas, Merik
Sanders, Braylon*
Saunders, Anna
Sharp, Carlee
Sholl, Josie
Shutts, Hayden
Simindinger, Jaxson
Smith, Quintyn
Switzer, Kayden
Trzynka, Zane*
Van Horn, Vincent
Vance, Jordys
Vowles, Olivia
Wagner, Alli
Walters, Alexander*
Wonderly, Aiden
Wright, Hudson
Yoder, Gideon
Zeedyk, Brooklyn
* indicates all A’s
