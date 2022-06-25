Seventh Grade

Baird, McKenna

Bell, Deacon

Bissell, Audree

Bourgeois, Jack

Bowers, John

Bowman, Kayla

Brown, Kelsi

Caley, Raegan

Campbell, Noah

Cremar, Jennifer

Doctor, Liberty

Fleming, Kendall

Franklin, Alexander

Garcia, Marelly

Gibbs, Mariah

Hedge, Madalyn

Inkrott, Mika

Karacson, Charles

Leavell, Addelynn

Luevano-Araiza, Charlie

Martin, Charles

Meade, Grace

Miller, Mason

Molina, Vanessa

Myers, Connor

Oliva Morales, Yaderin

Pascute, Lilah

Rogers, Angel

Salinas, Merik

Sanders, Braylon

Saunders, Anna

Sharp, Carlee

Sholl, Josie

Shutts, Hayden

Smith, Quintyn

Stabler, Mahala

Switzer, Kayden

Thompson, Alexandria

Trzynka, Zane

Van Horn, Vincent

Vance, Jordys

Vowles, Olivia

Wagner, Alli

Walters, Alexander

Wonderly, Aiden

Yoder, Gideon

Zeedyk, Brooklyn

Eighth Grade

Adams, Kennedy

Adams, Kolton

Ayers, Paigelyn

Breckler, Riley

Castillo, Jayden

Crawford, Brianna

Cremar, Diego

Crites, Karson

Demland, Emily

Doctor, Ailsa

Eicher, Luke

Evans, Joshua

Gillespie, Jasamine

Graves, Corbin

Greene, Tyler

Greenwalt, Destiny

Hancock, Colton

Johnson, Brock

Keeley, Aleyah

Lawrence, Elijah

Layne, Paige

McAlexander, Evangelynn

Pierman, Ethan

Price, Jaylynn

Rice, McKenna

Ridgway, Hannah

Sanders, Addison

Sarchet, Natalee

Scott-Campbell, Aiden

Scott, Andrew

Slattery, Conner

Slattery, Taylor

Stafford, Piper

Taylor, Benton

Tribble, Brody

Turnbull, Garrett

Van Curen, Isabella

Vetter, Trenton

Williams, Emily

Zartman, London

Zeedyk, Cross

