Seventh Grade
Baird, McKenna
Bell, Deacon
Bissell, Audree
Bourgeois, Jack
Bowers, John
Bowman, Kayla
Brown, Kelsi
Caley, Raegan
Campbell, Noah
Cremar, Jennifer
Doctor, Liberty
Fleming, Kendall
Franklin, Alexander
Garcia, Marelly
Gibbs, Mariah
Hedge, Madalyn
Inkrott, Mika
Karacson, Charles
Leavell, Addelynn
Luevano-Araiza, Charlie
Martin, Charles
Meade, Grace
Miller, Mason
Molina, Vanessa
Myers, Connor
Oliva Morales, Yaderin
Pascute, Lilah
Rogers, Angel
Salinas, Merik
Sanders, Braylon
Saunders, Anna
Sharp, Carlee
Sholl, Josie
Shutts, Hayden
Smith, Quintyn
Stabler, Mahala
Switzer, Kayden
Thompson, Alexandria
Trzynka, Zane
Van Horn, Vincent
Vance, Jordys
Vowles, Olivia
Wagner, Alli
Walters, Alexander
Wonderly, Aiden
Yoder, Gideon
Zeedyk, Brooklyn
Eighth Grade
Adams, Kennedy
Adams, Kolton
Ayers, Paigelyn
Breckler, Riley
Castillo, Jayden
Crawford, Brianna
Cremar, Diego
Crites, Karson
Demland, Emily
Doctor, Ailsa
Eicher, Luke
Evans, Joshua
Gillespie, Jasamine
Graves, Corbin
Greene, Tyler
Greenwalt, Destiny
Hancock, Colton
Johnson, Brock
Keeley, Aleyah
Lawrence, Elijah
Layne, Paige
McAlexander, Evangelynn
Pierman, Ethan
Price, Jaylynn
Rice, McKenna
Ridgway, Hannah
Sanders, Addison
Sarchet, Natalee
Scott-Campbell, Aiden
Scott, Andrew
Slattery, Conner
Slattery, Taylor
Stafford, Piper
Taylor, Benton
Tribble, Brody
Turnbull, Garrett
Van Curen, Isabella
Vetter, Trenton
Williams, Emily
Zartman, London
Zeedyk, Cross
