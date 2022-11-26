Eighth-grade
All A honor roll
Avery Casterline
Matthew Fisher
Trinity Guerrero-Bok
Ethan Guilford
Sammy Mavis
Logan Mosier
Logan Olinger
Chloe Panico
Edreanne Peck
Amaya Perez
Macy Poper
Lilly Rabe
Marissa Retcher
Teagin Ritter
Rhys Smith
Conner Spencer
Addy Zeedyk
A/B honor roll
Kaylee Beam
Autumn Becker
Alexis Bittinger
Hayden Bok
Erica Collins
Samantha Coolman
Jersey Cooper
Gavin Garza
Barrett Grant
Leviah Hull
Ebbony Hussey
Taylor Judd
Dylan Klender
Selenia Laguna
Belia Martinez
Gavin Meade
Gage Mullins
Leah Pettit
Chase Phillips
Kaleb Rabe
Nalani Reyes
Adam Rock
Kaylin Schindler
Emma Stewart
Liberty Vogelsong
Izaiah Weed
Camryn Whitaker
Brody Williams
Brooke-lynn Wood
Seventh-grade
Mady Damron
Emma Elston
Emma Fitch
Chloe Huddleston
Liahm Kimpel
Ray Maulsby
Morgan Mavis
Peyton McCann
Izzy Meyer
Ethan Miller
Chloe Northrup
Emilee Schindler
Olivia Schindler
Conner Shortt
Anthony Singer
Bryleigh Snyder
Lauren Speiser
Lilly Warner
Ethan Wonderly
Kellen Beals
Shawn Bennett
Lilly Breyman
Lelah English
Aleena Foor
Kayden Garza
Evan Grine
Dakota Gusinger
Clayton Haase
Chelsea Hall
Jones Hesselschwardt
Phoenix Hurst
Kyler Lovejoy
Kale Marsee
Princeton Meyer
Calli Morris
Aaliyah Mullins
Grace Poper
Reid Salyers
Jack Sauber
Kameron Schindler
Ella Schooley
Kenadi Smith
Sadie Sproles
Emily Tressler
Alana Villarreal
Wyatt Vogelsong
Logan Weed
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.