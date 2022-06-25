Eighth Grade

All A honor roll

Arend, Elijah

Berger, Xander

Clemens, Landon

Elston, Ruby

Ford, Drew

Grinnell-Dennis, Drayden

Guisinger, Leland

Hetrick, Madison

Kauffman, Kenna

Mansel-Pleydell, Kateri

Mavis, Isabel

Panico, Levi

Singer, Ayla

Speiser, Owen

Willitzer, Savanna

Woodring, Kalvin

All A-B honor roll

Birr, Jesse

Bodi, Jeya

Brady, Jackson

Brubaker, Asia

Colbart, Elias

Craft, Audrey

Elson, Abrianna

Escalera, Luis

Garcia, Alex

Hammer, Aubrey

Hill, Amya

Keil, Elizabeth

Long, Abilene

Manis, Daniel

Merritt, Paige

Pettit, Erica

Renollet, Anthony

Sauber, Kadince

Schindler, Riley

Smith, James

Spangler, Adam

Spangler, Althea

Speiser, Paul

Tressler, Natalie

Zachrich, Riley

Zeedyk, William

Seventh Grade

All A honor roll

Adkins, Madison

Becker, Autumn

Bittinger, Alexis

Casterline, Avery

Collins, Erica

Coolman, Samantha

Fisher, Matthew

Garza, Gavin

Grant, Barrett

Guerrero-Bok, Trinity

Guilford, Ethan

Klender, Dylan

Mavis, Samantha

McElfresh, Jocelyn

Mosier, Logan

Mullins, Gage

Neilson, Malaki

Olinger, Logan

Panico, Chloe

Peck, Edreanne

Perez, Amaya

Poper, Macy

Rabe, Kaleb

Rabe, Lillian

Retcher, Marissa

Smith, Rhys

Spencer, Connor

Whitaker, Camryn

Wood, Brooke-lynn

Zeedyk, Adalyn

All A-B honor roll

Beam, Kaylee

Bok, Hayden

Bok, Renee

Chapman, Mackenzie

Cooper, Jersey

Crites, Audrey

Figgins, Lucile

Graber, Austin

Hahn, Amiah

Hull, Leviah

Hussey, Ebbony

Judd, Taylor

Laguna, Selenia

Martinez, Belia

Meade, Gavin

Newman, Carson

Osbun, Nevaeh

Pettit, Leah

Phillips, Chase

Reyes, Nalani

Ritter, Teagin

Rock, Adam

Schindler, Kaylin

Snider, Jasmine

Swary, Isaiah

Vogelsang, Liberty

Waite, Kyle

Williams, Brody

Wiseman, Shiann

