Eighth Grade
All A honor roll
Arend, Elijah
Berger, Xander
Clemens, Landon
Elston, Ruby
Ford, Drew
Grinnell-Dennis, Drayden
Guisinger, Leland
Hetrick, Madison
Kauffman, Kenna
Mansel-Pleydell, Kateri
Mavis, Isabel
Panico, Levi
Singer, Ayla
Speiser, Owen
Willitzer, Savanna
Woodring, Kalvin
All A-B honor roll
Birr, Jesse
Bodi, Jeya
Brady, Jackson
Brubaker, Asia
Colbart, Elias
Craft, Audrey
Elson, Abrianna
Escalera, Luis
Garcia, Alex
Hammer, Aubrey
Hill, Amya
Keil, Elizabeth
Long, Abilene
Manis, Daniel
Merritt, Paige
Pettit, Erica
Renollet, Anthony
Sauber, Kadince
Schindler, Riley
Smith, James
Spangler, Adam
Spangler, Althea
Speiser, Paul
Tressler, Natalie
Zachrich, Riley
Zeedyk, William
Seventh Grade
Adkins, Madison
Becker, Autumn
Bittinger, Alexis
Casterline, Avery
Collins, Erica
Coolman, Samantha
Fisher, Matthew
Garza, Gavin
Grant, Barrett
Guerrero-Bok, Trinity
Guilford, Ethan
Klender, Dylan
Mavis, Samantha
McElfresh, Jocelyn
Mosier, Logan
Mullins, Gage
Neilson, Malaki
Olinger, Logan
Panico, Chloe
Peck, Edreanne
Perez, Amaya
Poper, Macy
Rabe, Kaleb
Rabe, Lillian
Retcher, Marissa
Smith, Rhys
Spencer, Connor
Whitaker, Camryn
Wood, Brooke-lynn
Zeedyk, Adalyn
Beam, Kaylee
Bok, Hayden
Bok, Renee
Chapman, Mackenzie
Cooper, Jersey
Crites, Audrey
Figgins, Lucile
Graber, Austin
Hahn, Amiah
Hull, Leviah
Hussey, Ebbony
Judd, Taylor
Laguna, Selenia
Martinez, Belia
Meade, Gavin
Newman, Carson
Osbun, Nevaeh
Pettit, Leah
Phillips, Chase
Reyes, Nalani
Ritter, Teagin
Rock, Adam
Schindler, Kaylin
Snider, Jasmine
Swary, Isaiah
Vogelsang, Liberty
Waite, Kyle
Williams, Brody
Wiseman, Shiann
