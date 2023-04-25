Seventh grade
All A honor roll
Mady Damron
Emma Elston
Lelah English
Emma Fitch
Evan Grine
Dakota Guisinger
Alexis Hess
Liahm Kimpel
Ray Shawn Maulsby
Morgan Mavis
Peyton McCann
Izzy Meyer
Ethan Miller
Chloe Northrup
Grace Poper
Emilee Schindler
Kameron Schindler
Olivia Schindler
Conner Shortt
Anthony Singer
Bryleigh Snyder
Lilly Warner
Ethan Wonderly
A/B honor roll
Kellen Beals
Lilly Breyman
Aleena Foor
Clayton Haase
Chelsea Hall
Jones Hesselschwardt
Kale Marsee
Princeton Meyer
Calli Morris
Aaliyah Mullins
Reid Salyers
Ella Schooley
Lauren Speiser
Alana Villarreal
Logan Weed
Dasen Wermer
Eighth grade
Erica Collins
Trinity Guerrero-Bok
Ethan Guilford
Sammy Mavis
Logan Mosier
Logan Olinger
Chloe Panico
Macy Poper
Lilly Rabe
Teagin Ritter
Rhys Smith
Autumn Becker
Alexis Bittinger
Renee Bok
Avery Casterline
Samantha Coolman
Jersey Cooper
Matthew Fisher
Gavin Garza
Austin Graber
Barrett Grant
Amiah Hahn
Leviah Hull
Ebbony Hussey
Taylor Judd
Dylan Klender
Selenia Laguna
Jocelyn McElfresh
Carson Newman
Edreanne Peck
Amaya Perez
Chase Phillips
Kaleb Rabe
Marissa Retcher
Nalani Reyes
Adam Rock
Kaylin Schinder
Connor Spencer
Emma Stewart
Isaiah Swary
Liberty Vogelsong
Camryn Whitaker
Brody Williams
Brooke-lynn Wood
Addy Zeedyk
