Seniors
A-B honor roll
Appel, Zoe
Arend, Julia
Bailey, MaKeegan
Boyd, Alysha
Brown, Gracie
Colbert, Hannah
Dunlap, Miranda
Grine, Jackson
Kolb, Emma
Miller, Heidi
Rhodes, Allison
Shininger, Abram
Shininger, Elijah
Smith, Jeffrey
Sprow, Abigail
All A honor roll
Bodi, Criszanta
Hastings, D’Andre
Kern, Kaiden
Mack, Mackayla
Mansel-Pleydell, Michael
McGuire, Molly
Ricica, Paige
Sliter, Elizabeth
Smith, Lester
Smith, Quinton
Spangler, Broderick
Timbrook, Mikayla
Vogelsong, Charlotte
Zeedyk, Carrie
Juniors
Breyman, Ava
Crites, Kelly
Garcia, Miguel
Hammer, Haley
Haver, Dalton
Hill, Madison
Hurtig, Silvia
Merritt, Sydney
Panico, Ethan
Rabe, Kyle
Sims, Carson
Sines, Dawson
Stone, Alyisa
Taylor, Alexis
Vogelsong, Nevada
Williams, Breaven
Zeedyk, Brady
Kauffman, Kasen
Karzynow, Jack
Olinger, Nathan
Shininger, Jude
Sims, Brooklyn
Singer, Bethany
Singer, Savanna
Snyder, Braylin
Sophomores
Arriaga Avalos, Vianey
Bennett, Courtney
Bok, Elizabeth
Brown, Hoyt
Dockery, Calee
Gebers, Katy
Grine, Brett
Hartz, Dawson
Harwell, Addyson
Hicks, Scott
Honemann, Kiana
Hoot, Emily
Kepler, Ava
Kimpel, Payton
King, Aydyn
Mack, Cole
Marlin, John
Meyer, Eli
Rohrs, Megan
Saxton, Delleshae
Sharp, Madisen
Timbrook, Zane
Yagel, Jonathan
Zeedyk, Cheyenne
Beardsley, Addalyn
Beardsley, Allison
Carpenter, Caden
Casterline, Aiden
Coolman, Jesse
Gears, Faith
Grinnell, Kortney
Hiler, Summer
Kimpel, McKenna
King, Cash
Lucas, Casey
Macsay, Alexander
Mavis, Kayla
McStoots, Cole
Romero, Heidy
Scantlen, Tyson
Shininger, Bethany
Smith, Abigail
Timbrook, Natalie
VanArsdalen, Alexa
Freshmen
Berger, Xander
Birr, Jesse
Bodi, Jeya
Brubaker, Asia
Cottrell, Clayton
Crites, Tasha
Elson, Abrianna
Elston, Ruby
Graber, Carli-Mae
Grinnell-Dennis, Drayden
Haver, Rachel
Huffman, Jonathon
Kleinhen, Mason
Manis, Daniel
Moser, Autumn
Pettit, Erica
Renollet, Anthony
Schindler, Riley
Spangler, Adam
Spangler, Althea
Speiser, Owen
Winkler, Reese
Zachrich, Riley
Arend, Elijah
Bennett, David
Brady, Jackson
Clemens, Landon
Ford, Drew
Guisinger, Leland
Hammer, Aubrey
Hetrick, Madison
Hill, Amya
Kauffman, Kenna
Ladd, Izabelle
Long, Abilene
Mansel-Pleydell, Kateri
Mavis, Isabel
McCord, Kaitlyn
Merritt, Paige
Panico, Levi
Sauber, Kadince
Singer, Ayla
Speiser, Paul
Willitzer, Savanna
Woodring, Kalvin
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.