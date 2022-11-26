Eighth-grade
All A’s
Kaylee Boecker
Grant Clementz
Abigail Rue
Kenzie Searfoss
A-B
Deacon Bishop
Lizzey Callahan
Macie Clemens
Kendra Frisch
Collin Hammond
Destiny Hurley
Parker Knowles
Hunter Linch
Brynlee McDougle
Brooklynn Schnipke
Brynn Thomsen
Preston Wilson
Emerson Wollam
3.0
Victor Alvarez Martinez
Tabathe Callahan
Paola Cortez
Toby Heath
Andrea Herge
Claire Hull
Adrianna Jones
Laney Nienberg
Brooklynn Nolen
Morgan Shock
Noah Spear
Evan Strickler
Ian Strickler
Anthony Torres
Alexis Wannemacher
Addison Winkle
Seventh-grade
Dallyn Bartley
Tucker Clementz
Maeci Dockery
Brystol Fitzwater
Hunter Foreman
Chloe Larry
Cassie Pier
Rebecca Sullivan
Ryker Armey
Micalin Basinger
Blayne Brickner
Breann Davis
Ethan Friesel
Griffin Fuller
Logan Hammond
Ava Homier
Corbin Hunter
Conner Ladd
Luke Miler
Zander Pingle-Stateler
Kayleigh Sanders
Kamryn Searfoss
Leah Diltz
Brayden Frisch
Lyndi Lamond
Samantha Lowe
Sean Reish
Karson Varner
Mya Velasquez
Kaeden Wagner
