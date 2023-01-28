Seventh grade
All A Honor roll
Brystol Fitzwater
Rebecca Sullivan
A-B Honor roll
Ryker Armey
Dallyn Bartley
Micalin Basinger
Tucker Clementz
Maeci Dockery
Hunter Foreman
Ethan Friesel
Griffin Fuller
Logan Hammond
Ava Homier
Corbin Hunter
Chloe Larry
Cassie Pier
Zander Pingle-Stateler
Sean Reish
Kamryn Searfoss
Karson Varner
3.0 Honor roll
Keenan Bowers
Blayne Brickner
Adin Daisy
Breann Davis
Leah Diltz
Brayden Frisch
Conner Ladd
Lyndi Lamond
Kayleigh Sanders
Mya Velasquez
Devin Volkert
Kaeden Wagner
Eighth grade
Kaylee Boecker
Grant Clementz
Collin Hammond
Kenzie Searfoss
Brynn Thomsen
Deacon Bishop
Lizzey Callahan
Tabathe Callahan
Paola Cortez
Destiny Hurley
Parker Knowles
Hunter Linch
Brynlee McDougle
Abigail Rue
Brooklynn Schnipke
Evan Strickler
Preston Wilson
Emerson Wollam
Macie Clemens
Andrea Herge
Claire Hull
Adrianna Jones
Morgan Shock
Noah Spear
Anthony Torres
Addison Winkle
