Seventh-grade
All A’s
Kaylee Boecker
Grant Clementz
Brynn Thomsen
A-B
David Bardall
Deacon Bishop
Macie Clemens
Collin Hammond
Claire Hull
Parker Knowles
Hunter Linch
Brooklyn Schnipke
Kenzie Searfoss
Anthony Torres
Preston Wilson
3.0
Paola Cortez
Destiny Hurley
Abigail Rue
Morgan Shock
Evan Strickler
Addison Winkle
Eighth-grade
All A’s
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Morgan Dockery
Cole English
Ian Knott
Quinn Tegenkamp
A-B
Mallorie Barnhart
Kaelyn Clementz
Tyson Clementz
Mason Dias
Derek Diltz
Kimberly Grant
Colton Hiltner
Mackenzie Niese
Aislynn Noffsinger
Jayden Pitney
Breece Prowant
Makenzie Shock
Tessy Siferd
Bain Stegbauer
Madison Tackett
Brady Thomsen
Samantha Wagner
Benjamin White
3.0
Olivia Crossgrove
Serenity Daisy
Gracie Homier
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Mackenzie Moss
Sawyer Prowant
Coralynne Wetmore
