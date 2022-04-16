Seventh-grade

All A’s

Kaylee Boecker

Grant Clementz

Brynn Thomsen

A-B

David Bardall

Deacon Bishop

Macie Clemens

Collin Hammond

Claire Hull

Parker Knowles

Hunter Linch

Brooklyn Schnipke

Kenzie Searfoss

Anthony Torres

Preston Wilson

3.0

Paola Cortez

Destiny Hurley

Abigail Rue

Morgan Shock

Evan Strickler

Addison Winkle

Eighth-grade

All A’s

Jackson Bidlack

Rhettik Bowers

Camren Burgei

Morgan Dockery

Cole English

Ian Knott

Quinn Tegenkamp

A-B

Mallorie Barnhart

Kaelyn Clementz

Tyson Clementz

Mason Dias

Derek Diltz

Kimberly Grant

Colton Hiltner

Mackenzie Niese

Aislynn Noffsinger

Jayden Pitney

Breece Prowant

Makenzie Shock

Tessy Siferd

Bain Stegbauer

Madison Tackett

Brady Thomsen

Samantha Wagner

Benjamin White

3.0

Olivia Crossgrove

Serenity Daisy

Gracie Homier

Kennedy Knipp-Williams

Mackenzie Moss

Sawyer Prowant

Coralynne Wetmore

