Eighth Grade

All A’s

Jackson Bidlack

Rhettik Bowers

Camren Burgei

Mason Dias

Derek Diltz

Morgan Dockery

Cole English

Ian Knott

Quinn Tegenkamp

A-B

Mallorie Barnhart

Kaelyn Clementz

Tyson Clementz

Olivia Crossgrove

Kimberly Grant

Colton Hiltner

Gracie Homier

Kennedy Knipp-Williams

Mackenzie Moss

Mackenzie Niese

Aislynn Noffsinger

Jayden Pitney

Breece Prowant

Makenzie Shock

Tessy Siferd

Bain Stegbauer

Madison Tackett

Brady Thomsen

Samantha Wagner

Benjamin White

3.0

Serenity Daisy

Andrew Deal

Sawyer Prowant

Michael Strickler

Coralynne Wetmore

Seventh Grade

All A’s

Kaylee Boecker

Grant Clementz

Brynn Thomsen

A-B

Macie Clemens

Collin Hammond

Claire Hull

Parker Knowles

Hunter Linch

Abigail Rue

Brooklyn Schnipke

Kenzie Searfoss

Anthony Torres

Emerson Wollam

3.0

David Bardall

Deacon Bishop

Destiny Hurley

Morgan Shock

Noah Spear

Evan Strickler

Preston Wilson

Addison Winkle

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments