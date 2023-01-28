Freshmen
All A Honor roll
Mallorie Barnhart
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Tyson Clementz
Mason Dias
Derek Diltz
Morgan Dockery
Cole English
Mackenzie Niese
Makenzie Shock
Ella Siefer
Bain Stegbauer
Quinn Tegenkamp
Brady Thomsen
A-B Honor roll
Kaelyn Clementz
Olivia Crossgrove
Kimberly Grant
Colton Hiltner
Gracie Homier
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Mackenzie Moss
Aislynn Noffsinger
Jayden Pitney
Breece Prowant
Monty Rayle
Tessy Sieferd
Madison Tackett
Samantha Wagner
Coralynne Wetmore
Benjamin White
3.0 Honor roll
Serenity Daisy
Lillian Lamond
Sawyer Prowant
Sophomores
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Jaxson Slattman
Britten Smith
Caleb Bibler
Maria Cox
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Taeghan McDougle
Cale Goecke
Corinne Sprague
Conner Auch
Caidence Bartley
Addison Dudgeon
Kayley Lancieri
Colton MacDonald
Elijah Miler
Abrielle Rocha
Teagen Soto
Rebecca Stark
Dax Warner
Allison Weller
Cooper Wollam
Sara Woolbright
Juniors
No one qualified
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Delaney Bowers
Nathaniel Conner
Pablo Cortez
Kayden Heacock
Malik James
Rocky Lacock
Lacy Newman
Avery Noffsinger
Destiny Pier
Mackenzie Schaffner
Blake Weible
Rhaegan Marshall
Seniors
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Madison Relue
Bryn Tegenkamp
Kiersten Boecker
Gavin King
Olivia Logan
Madison Rayle
Janae Smith
Lauren Williams
Mackenzie Barnhart
Marissa Becher
Macie Cordes
Jonas Galyk
Aleya Lacock
Brooklyn Niese
Warrin Okuley
Jensen Prowant
Cheyenne Rose
Allisyn Scott
Boston Searfoss
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.