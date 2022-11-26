Freshmen
All A’s
Mallorie Barnhart
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Tyson Clementz
Mason Dias
Derek Diltz
Morgan Dockery
Cole English
Breece Prowant
Ella Siefer
Tessy Sieferd
Bain Stegbauer
Quinn Tegenkamp
A-B
Kaelyn Clementz
Olivia Crossgrove
Serenity Daisy
Kimberly Grant
Colton Hiltner
Gracie Homier
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Lillian Lamond
Mackenzie Moss
Mackenzie Niese
Aislynn Noffsinger
Jayden Pitney
Sawyer Prowant
Monty Rayle
Makenzie Shock
Madison Tackett
Brady Thomsen
Samantha Wagner
Coralynne Wetmore
Benjamin White
3.0
Codey Elston
Michael Strickler
Sophomores
Cade Backhaus
Caleb Bibler
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Jaxson Slattman
Britten Smith
Corinne Sprague
Raegen Clemens
Maria Cox
Kayley Lancieri
Taeghan McDougle
Elijah Miler
Cale Pingle Goecke
Jayden Reynolds
Cooper Wollam
Sara Woolbright
Conner Auch
Addison Dudgeon
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Bryce Galyk
Colton MacDonald
Abrielle Rocha
Teagen Soto
Rebecca Stark, Dax Warner, Allison Weller
Juniors
Nathaniel Conner
Lacy Newman
Destiny Pier
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Delaney Bowers
Pablo Cortez
Kayden Heacock
James Malik
Rocky Lacock
Rhaegan Marshall
Avery Noffsinger
Mackenzie Schaffner
Blake Weible
Eston Kreischer
Seniors
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Jensen Prowant
Madison Rayle
Madison Relue
Bryn Tegenkamp
Mackenzie Barnhart
Marissa Becher
Kiersten Boecker
Macie Cordes
Jonas Galyk
Aleya Lacock
Olivia Logan
Brooklyn Niese
Cheyenne Rose
Allisyn Scott
Janae Smith
Lauren Williams
Gavin King
Warrin Okuley
Boston Searfoss
