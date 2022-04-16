Freshmen
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Elijah Miler
Britten Smith
A-B
Maria Cox
Collin Davis
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Kayley Lancieri
Cale Pingle Goecke
Jaxson Slattman
Teagen Soto
Corinne Sprague
Allison Weller
Cooper Wollam
3.0
Conner Auch
Caidence Bartley
Caleb Bibler
Addison Dudgeon
Olivia Hale
Chase Hasch
Colton McDonald
Taeghan McDougle
Braylon Rogan
Kaylee Wilson
Sara Woolbright
Sophomores
All A’s
Delaney Bowers
Kaydyn Heacock
Chelsea Jones
Avery Noffsinger
Destiny Pier
A-B
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Arielle Conner
Nathaniel Conner
Pablo Cortez
Jonathan Etter
Dominique Hammond
Malik James
Adriana Moore
Lacy Newman
Mason Rayle
Braxton Stegbauer
Harley Sturgill
Ethan Sullivan
3.0
Carson Etter
Rhaegan Marshall
Caden Mason
Zachary Quigley
Peyton Wilson
Trista Woodin
Juniors
All A’s
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Madison Rayle
Allisyn Scott
Janae Smith
Bryn Tegenkamp
A-B
Mackenzie Barnhart
Macie Cordes
Olivia Logan
Brooklyn Niese
Jensen Prowant
Madison Relue
Cheyenne Rose
Lauren Williams
3.0
Marissa Becher
Kiersten Boecker
Jonas Galyk
Aleya Lacock
Seniors
All A’s
Jensen Armey
Kristen Brecht
Letizia Di Pietro
Andrew Hoeffel
Gavin Huff
Jacob Quigley
Brooklyn Smith
A-B
Annika Bowers
Kayden Centers
Jordan Klett
Elijah Mayes
Mckenzy Mayes
Kenna Okuley
Dalys Tice
LeAnne Warnimont
Brayden Wooten
3.0
Jalesa Adams
Brandon Boecker
Dominick Moore
Kiersten Moran
Hunter Rue
Alex Sharrits
Kyla Sprague
Peyton Stauffer
