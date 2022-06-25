Freshmen
All A’s
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Britten Smith
A-B
Conner Auch
Caleb Bibler
Maria Cox
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Kayley Lancieri
Colton MacDonald
Elijah Miler
Cale Pingle Goecke
Abrielle Rocha
Jaxson Slattman
Teagen Soto
Corinne Sprague
Rebecca Stark
Cooper Wollam
Sara Woolbright
3.0
Caidence Bartley
Brodie Dockery
Addison Dudgeon
Bryce Galyk
Olivia Hale
Chase Hasch
Taeghan McDougle
Allison Weller
Kaylee Wilson
Sophomores
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Delaney Bowers
Dominique Hammond
Kaydyn Heacock
Malik James
Chelsea Jones
Lacy Newman
Avery Noffsinger
Destiny Pier
Arielle Conner
Nathaniel Conner
Pablo Cortez
Jonathan Etter
Caden Mason
Adriana Moore
Mason Rayle
Braxton Stegbauer
Harley Sturgill
Ethan Sullivan
Carson Etter
Eston Kreischer
Rhaegan Marshall
Zachary Quigley
Blake Weible
Peyton Wilson
Trista Woodin
Juniors
Rhenn Armey
Mya Bishop
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Brooklyn Niese
Madison Rayle
Cheyenne Rose
Allisyn Scott
Janae Smith
Bryn Tegenkamp
Mackenzie Barnhart
Kiersten Boecker
Macie Cordes
Jonas Galyk
Olivia Logan
Jensen Prowant
Madison Relue
Lauren Williams
Marissa Becher
Aleya Lacock
Warrin Okuley
Seniors
Jensen Armey
Kristen Brecht
Letizia Di Pietro
Andrew Hoeffel
Gavin Huff
Jacob Quigley
Brooklyn Smith
Annika Bowers
Jordan Klett
Elijah Mayes
Mckenzy Mayes
Hunter Rue
Dalys Tice
Brayden Wooten
Jalesa Adams
Kayden Centers
Nathaniel Hull
Dominick Moore
Kiersten Moran
Kenna Okuley
Paloma Rivera
Alex Sharrits
Kyla Sprague
Peyton Stauffer
LeAnne Warnimont
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.