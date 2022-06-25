Freshmen

All A’s

Cade Backhaus

Raegen Clemens

Collin Davis

Gracie Fuller

Gradyn Huff

Britten Smith

A-B

Conner Auch

Caleb Bibler

Maria Cox

Ashlyn Dudgeon

Kayley Lancieri

Colton MacDonald

Elijah Miler

Cale Pingle Goecke

Abrielle Rocha

Jaxson Slattman

Teagen Soto

Corinne Sprague

Rebecca Stark

Cooper Wollam

Sara Woolbright

3.0

Caidence Bartley

Brodie Dockery

Addison Dudgeon

Bryce Galyk

Olivia Hale

Chase Hasch

Taeghan McDougle

Allison Weller

Kaylee Wilson

Sophomores

All A’s

Kaitlyn Bidlack

Delaney Bowers

Dominique Hammond

Kaydyn Heacock

Malik James

Chelsea Jones

Lacy Newman

Avery Noffsinger

Destiny Pier

A-B

Arielle Conner

Nathaniel Conner

Pablo Cortez

Jonathan Etter

Caden Mason

Adriana Moore

Mason Rayle

Braxton Stegbauer

Harley Sturgill

Ethan Sullivan

3.0

Carson Etter

Eston Kreischer

Rhaegan Marshall

Zachary Quigley

Blake Weible

Peyton Wilson

Trista Woodin

Juniors

All A’s

Rhenn Armey

Mya Bishop

Alyssa Burgei

Reese Knowles

Brooklyn Niese

Madison Rayle

Cheyenne Rose

Allisyn Scott

Janae Smith

Bryn Tegenkamp

A-B

Mackenzie Barnhart

Kiersten Boecker

Macie Cordes

Jonas Galyk

Olivia Logan

Jensen Prowant

Madison Relue

Lauren Williams

3.0

Marissa Becher

Aleya Lacock

Warrin Okuley

Seniors

All A’s

Jensen Armey

Kristen Brecht

Letizia Di Pietro

Andrew Hoeffel

Gavin Huff

Jacob Quigley

Brooklyn Smith

A-B

Annika Bowers

Jordan Klett

Elijah Mayes

Mckenzy Mayes

Hunter Rue

Dalys Tice

Brayden Wooten

3.0

Jalesa Adams

Kayden Centers

Nathaniel Hull

Dominick Moore

Kiersten Moran

Kenna Okuley

Paloma Rivera

Alex Sharrits

Kyla Sprague

Peyton Stauffer

LeAnne Warnimont

