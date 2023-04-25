Continental High School
Freshmen
All A’s
Mallorie Barnhart
Jackson Bidlack
Rhettik Bowers
Camren Burgei
Tyson Clementz
Olivia Crossgrove
Derek Diltz
Morgan Dockery
Cole English
Kimberly Grant
Aislynn Noffsinger
Jayden Pitney
Breece Prowant
Makenzie Shock
Ella Siefer
Bain Stegbauer
Quinn Tegenkamp
A-B
Kaelyn Clementz
Serenity Daisy
Mason Dias
Colton Hiltner
Gracie Homier
Kennedy Knipp-Williams
Mackenzie Moss
Mackenzie Niese
Sawyer Prowant
Monty Rayle
Tessy Siferd
Madison Tackett
Brady Thomsen
Samantha Wagner
Coralynne Wetmore
Benjamin White
3.0
Haiven Harsh
Andrew Herge
Lillian Lamond
Shayden Prowant
Jason Whitecotton
Sophomores
Cade Backhaus
Raegen Clemens
Collin Davis
Gracie Fuller
Gradyn Huff
Jaxson Slattman
Britten Smith
Caleb Bibler
Maria Cox
Ashlyn Dudgeon
Kayley Lancieri
Taeghan McDougle
Elijah Miler
Cale Pingle Goecke
Teagen Soto
Colton MacDonald
Jayden Reynolds
Abrielle Rocha
Corinne Sprague
Rebecca Stark
Dax Warner
Allison Weller
Kaylee Wilson
Cooper Wollam
Sara Woolbright
Juniors
Delaney Bowers
Rhaegan Marshall
Lacy Newman
Avery Noffsinger
Destiny Pier
Kaitlyn Bidlack
Nathaniel Conner
Malik James
Mackenzie Schaffner
Blake Weible
Pablo Cortez
Kayden Heacock
Seniors
Rhenn Armey
Mackenzie Barnhart
Mya Bishop
Kiersten Boecker
Alyssa Burgei
Reese Knowles
Aleya Lacock
Jensen Prowant
Madison Rayle
Madison Relue
Allisyn Scott
Janae Smith
Bryn Tegenkamp
Lauren Williams
Marissa Becher
Macie Cordes
Jonas Galyk
Olivia Logan
Brooklyn Niese
Warrin Okuley
Cheyenne Rose
Gavin King
