Seventh-grade
4.0
Kendyll Booher
Peyton Ensign
Maya Epple
Randi Hire
Gretchen Schlachter
Dylan Shook
Quinton Thiel
Aubree Winzeler
Lacie Zimmerman
Louis Zimmerman
3.99 — 3.75
Brynn Baker
Cecilia Brooks
Lexton Clark
Danniella Coble
Mason Doda
Emma Donaldson
Dane Ewers
Halee Greve
Brock Hauenstein
Spencer Hohenberger
Ashlyn Jackman
Isaac Kennedy
Josie Maag
Levi Miller
Graham Schlachter
Alexander Sigler
Brianna Sobecki
Carter Sprow
Zachary Stiltner
Dylan Tressler
Miley Turpening
Evan Wolfrum
Braylen Yunker
Kadence Ziegler
3.74 — 3.50
Keagan French
Kalii Gorell
Kamdyn Heck
Hadleigh Hibbard
Jackson Johnson
Isabella Laker-Sierra
Amelia Maxon
Olyvia Rau
Wyatt Santo
Waylon Weisenburger
Lillian York
3.49 — 3.25
Kobe Brown
Jett Dean
Brayden Gray
Kaysen Hattemer
Lauren Meyers
Wyatt Price
Maddox Reinbolt
Serelle Valle
3.24-3.00
Sophie Andrews
Graciella Arce
Linley Clark
Chevy Dewitt
Collin Metcalf
Ayvah Sheets
Nolan Wagner
Destiny Wildermuth
Eighth-grade
Hannah Altstaetter
Benjamin Meuleman
Annalee Weisgerber
Jolyn Baker
Dennis Boggess
Isaiah Bowers
Sam Brown
Andrew Englehart
Kallen Foreman
Kalyn Hastedt
Avery Knueven
Mila Maldonado
Ava Sandleben
Landon Shomsky
Kyndall Youngker
Brady Zartman
Rylan Aube
Cadince Blevins
Brynley Edmonds
Donevin Hench
Aubree Limber
Kaiden Parsons
Dillon Phipps
Aiden Roland
Ava Seibert
Logan Siwa
Tucker Sprow
Jackson Stambaugh
Savannah Verhoff
Levi Caryer
Jorja Cowle
Remington Davis
Collin Kimmet
Calden Jackson
Maison Schafer
Sean Wagner
Avery Antoine
Bella Bishop
Brailyn Clemens
Tatum Cocke
Chloe Connors
Grace Ford
Ethan Klinger
Emily Manon
Laryssa Tressler
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.