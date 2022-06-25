Seventh Grade

4.0

Dennis Boggess

Andrew Englehart

Kalyn Hastedt

Donevin Hench

Avery Knueven

Mila Maldonado

Ben Meuleman

Ava Sandleben

Annalee Weisgerber

3.99 — 3.75

Hannah Alstatter

Rylan Aube

Jolyn Baker

Cadince Blevins

Isaiah Bowers

Sam Brown

Levi Caryer

Tatum Cocke

Jorja Cowle

Remington Davis

Brynley Edmonds

Kallen Foreman

Noah Gibson

Aubree Limber

Ava Sigler

Tucker Sprow

Jackson Stambaugh

Savannah Verhoff

Kyndall Youngker

Brady Zartman

3.74 — 3.50

Calden Jackson

Collin Kimmet

Emily Manon

Garrett McConnell

Angel Moore

Kaiden Parsons

Aiden Roland

Landon Shomsky

Laryssa Tressler

Sean Wagner

3.49 — 3.25

Levi Ankney

Peyton Dunn

Grace Ford

Hunter Hazelton

Lily King

Dillon Phipps

Layla Schwab

Ava Seibert

3.24-3.00

Avery Antoine

Brailyn Clemens

Ethan Klinger

Frederick Reinbolt

Maison Schafer

Eighth Grade

4.0

Kaden Booher

Kelsey Clark

Allyssa Coble

Grace Flory

Ryan Johnson

Avery Jones

Izabelle Ladd

Makayla Laker-Sierra

Gabby Miles

Lanie Sheets

Kali Sprow

Christopher Steingass

Grace Trevino

Kendra Waldron

3.99 — 3.75

Micha Bartley

Chloe Beach

Eli Berner

Ariel Brown

Dylan Brown

Skylah Dean

Eli Doster

Dylan Dunn

Allison Eldridge

Andrew Eschbach

Hayden Gorrell

Alexa Greve

Haleigh Hanenkrath

Levi McConnell

Brett Messer

Brooklyn Michel

Avery Mohr

Lily Rankin

Jada Rau

Chase Riley

Jazlyn Sheets

Brady Thomas

Brody Ussery

3.74 — 3.50

Joseph Borgelt

Elias Buchhop

Olivia Hatemer

Ava Henderson

Owen Lloyd

Gavin Palladino

Kaleb Stecher

Jack Tyrrell

Branson Weller

Braylon Young

3.49 — 3.25

Addisyn Hanenkrath

Jayden Litchfield

Isabel Sherman

Zanden Wineland

3.24-3.00

Brayden Bosch

Janelle Eustache

Eli Jacques

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments