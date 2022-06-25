Seventh Grade
4.0
Dennis Boggess
Andrew Englehart
Kalyn Hastedt
Donevin Hench
Avery Knueven
Mila Maldonado
Ben Meuleman
Ava Sandleben
Annalee Weisgerber
3.99 — 3.75
Hannah Alstatter
Rylan Aube
Jolyn Baker
Cadince Blevins
Isaiah Bowers
Sam Brown
Levi Caryer
Tatum Cocke
Jorja Cowle
Remington Davis
Brynley Edmonds
Kallen Foreman
Noah Gibson
Aubree Limber
Ava Sigler
Tucker Sprow
Jackson Stambaugh
Savannah Verhoff
Kyndall Youngker
Brady Zartman
3.74 — 3.50
Calden Jackson
Collin Kimmet
Emily Manon
Garrett McConnell
Angel Moore
Kaiden Parsons
Aiden Roland
Landon Shomsky
Laryssa Tressler
Sean Wagner
3.49 — 3.25
Levi Ankney
Peyton Dunn
Grace Ford
Hunter Hazelton
Lily King
Dillon Phipps
Layla Schwab
Ava Seibert
3.24-3.00
Avery Antoine
Brailyn Clemens
Ethan Klinger
Frederick Reinbolt
Maison Schafer
Eighth Grade
Kaden Booher
Kelsey Clark
Allyssa Coble
Grace Flory
Ryan Johnson
Avery Jones
Izabelle Ladd
Makayla Laker-Sierra
Gabby Miles
Lanie Sheets
Kali Sprow
Christopher Steingass
Grace Trevino
Kendra Waldron
Micha Bartley
Chloe Beach
Eli Berner
Ariel Brown
Dylan Brown
Skylah Dean
Eli Doster
Dylan Dunn
Allison Eldridge
Andrew Eschbach
Hayden Gorrell
Alexa Greve
Haleigh Hanenkrath
Levi McConnell
Brett Messer
Brooklyn Michel
Avery Mohr
Lily Rankin
Jada Rau
Chase Riley
Jazlyn Sheets
Brady Thomas
Brody Ussery
Joseph Borgelt
Elias Buchhop
Olivia Hatemer
Ava Henderson
Owen Lloyd
Gavin Palladino
Kaleb Stecher
Jack Tyrrell
Branson Weller
Braylon Young
Addisyn Hanenkrath
Jayden Litchfield
Isabel Sherman
Zanden Wineland
Brayden Bosch
Janelle Eustache
Eli Jacques
